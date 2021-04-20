FORM 8.3
DISCLOSURE OF PUBLIC OPENING POSITION / DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the OPA Code (the Code)
1.KEY INFORMATION
|(a)Full name of developer:
|Man PLC Group
|(b)Owner or controller of the disclosed interests and short positions, if different from 1 (a):
TThe name of the nominee or the vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee (s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
|(vs)Name of the offeror / recipient in relation to the titles concerned this form to be related to:
Use a separate form for each offeror / offeree
|Bally’s Corporation
|(re)If an exempt fund manager is linked to an offeror / offeree, indicate this and specify identity of offering:
|(e)Date of position occupied / negotiation carried out:
For an open position disclosure, State the, thetest practicable date before disclosure
|19/ 04/ 2021
|(F)In addition to the company mentioned in point 1 (c) above, is the revealer make disclosures with regard to everything other party to the offer?
If it’s a cash to offer or cash offer possible, state N/A
|YES / NO / N / A
If YES, specify which one: Offered: Gamesys Plc group
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to be subscribed to disclose in more than one relevant class of securities of the originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 2 (a) or (b) (depending on the case) for each additional Security category.
(a)Interests and short positions in the sector concernedcircumstances of the offeror or recipient to whom the disclosure relates as a result of the transaction (if only)
|Relevant safety class:
|Common $ 0.01
|Interests
|Short positions
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|(1)Relevant securities held and / or controlled:
|522,900
|1.6395
|(2)Cash-settled derivatives:
|2,549
|0.0080
|(3)Equity-settled derivatives (including options) and purchase / sale agreements:
|–
|0
TOTAL:
|525,449
|1.6475
All interests and all short positions must be disclosed.
Details of everything open settled in stock derivative positions (including traded options), or relevant securities purchase or sale agreements, must be provided on an additional form8 (Open positions).
(b)Subscription rights for new titles (including directors and others employee options)
|Relevant safety class in relation to the subscription right:
|Details, including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentages:
3.RELATIONSHIPS (IF APPLICABLE) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
When there have been trades in more than one relevant class of originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 3 (a), (b), (c) or (d ) (as the case may be) for each class of securities concerned processed.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts must be indicated.
(a)Purchases and sales
|Relevant safety class
|Buy Sell
|Number of titles
|Price per unit
|Common $ 0.01
|Buy
|76
|58.19
|Common $ 0.01
|Buy
|1,500
|56.66
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description
for example CFD
|Nature of transaction
for example opening/ closing a long/short position, increase / decrease a long/short position
|Number of reference securities
|Price per unit
(vs)Equity-settled derivative transactions (including theptions)
(I)Writing, sales, purchase or variant
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description e.g. call option
|Writing, purchase, sale, variant etc.
|Number of ssecurities to which the option relates
|Exercise the price per unit
|Type
for example American, European, etc.
|Expiration date
|Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii)Exercisese
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description
for example call option
|Exercise / exercised against
|Number of titles
|Strike price per unit
(re)Other transactions (including to subscribe to new titles)
|Relevant safety class
|Nature of transaction
for example subscription, conversion
|Details
|Unit price (if applicable)
4.OTHER INFORMATION
(a)Compensation and other negotiation arrangements
|redetails of everything compensation or option arrangement, or any agreement or comprehension, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities which may be an inducement to trade or refrain from trading entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the ‘offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent must do not to be understood. Yes there are no such agreements, arrangements or agreements, State nothing
(b)The agreements, arrangements or agreements relating to options or derivatives
|redetails of any agreement, arrangement or arrangementformal or informal, between the person make the disclosure and any other person related to:
(I)the voting rights of any security concerned under any option; or
(ii)voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant security to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or agreements, State nothing
(vs)Attachments
|Is a Additional form 8 (open positions) attached?
|YES/NO
|Date of disclosure:
|20/ 04/ 2021
|Contact Name:
|I am Musse
|Phone number:
|+442071443164
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a regulatory information service.
The Panels Market Watch Unit is available for consultation regarding code disclosure requirements on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.