Paper mills to close as Covid-19 accelerates drop in demand





Stora Enso plans to close two paper mills in Finland and Sweden amid rapidly declining demand accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. A sign of the scorching state of the paper industry, the Finnish group said the closures would cut its annual sales by 600 million euros and reduce its paper capacity by more than a third, while increasing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than a third. 35m. Stora Enso, like most forestry companies, is moving away from paper in favor of cardboard packaging, biomaterials and using wood in buildings. Paper will account for just over 10 percent of sales after the shutdown, up from around 70 percent just over a decade ago. “Unfortunately, in the rapidly declining paper market, we need to adjust our production capacity to improve the competitiveness of all of our paper businesses. This unfortunately means the closure of unprofitable assets, ”said Managing Director Annica Bresky. The planned closures of the Veitsiluoto plant in Finland and the Kvarnsveden plant in Sweden in the third quarter would lead to more than 1,100 job cuts and € 231 million in costs, including € 96 million in cash, to Stora Enso spread over the first six months. The paper industry has been in decline for more than a decade due to declining demand for newsprint, magazines and office paper, leading to thousands of job losses and dozens of plant closures . Stora Enso said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated change in consumer behavior, leading to significant overcapacity in Europe, low prices and struggling factories. advised The Finnish and Swedish factories were both loss-making with little prospect of improvement going forward, the Helsinki-based company added. But he stressed that he would continue to use the regions to source wood. Sanna Marin, the Social Democratic Prime Minister of Finland, called the news a “blow” to workers and the town of Kemi in northern Finland, where the factory is based. The government will take immediate action to help the region. Stora Enso shares were 2% lower at € 16.43 at lunchtime in Helsinki, but were still near their highest levels for at least two decades. Companies such as Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene, two of the largest paper groups in Europe, may have suffered from paper, but the boom in online shopping has helped their packaging companies, as they seek to make wood the ultimate renewable and reusable energy. material that can be used as an alternative to plastics as well as in construction and energy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos