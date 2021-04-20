



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Global Cannabis Applications Corp.(“GCAC “or the “Company”) (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), one of the leading compliance and data platforms in the medical cannabis chain of custody, today announced it has launched a Uniswap token [1] as part of a digital marketing campaign aimed at the community of one million users of DeFi decentralized finance [2]. The company believes the Uniswap community is a great target audience, as this key demographic is made up of consumers who have disposable income, are under 34, and increasingly attracted to the use of cannabis products. [3]. This multi-year marketing campaign aims to raise awareness of its Citizen Green products and Efixii QR codes by launching a Uniswap token on the Ethereum blockchain with the Companys name, logo and website visible to the entire Uniswap community. The company is publicly traded with audited financial statements and makes accurate tax returns. GCAC’s Uniswap Inclusion Marketing Initiative involves committing to spend 1% of its quarterly revenue by purchasing GCAC tokens on Uniswap every 3 months. Each purchase of Uniswap tokens is expected to lead to greater brand awareness of Companys’ products and make potential new cannabis users look for Efixii QR codes on the products they purchase online. First of all, We – We – Blockchain. So I’m excited to extend our marketing reach to other blockchain promoters. Cannabis users come in many forms and I am really excited to be marketing directly to the Uniswap DeFi community and raising awareness about the effectiveness and quality of cannabis among this rather liquid demographic, said Brad Moore. , CEO. Megapac Companies Like Tesla (TSLA) Diversify Their Balance Sheets By Adding Bitcoin Cryptocurrency [4]. GCAC is now adding an alternative asset based on Ether cryptocurrency to its balance sheet by purchasing GCAC marketing tokens on Uniswap with 1% of its revenue. GCAC represents the next generation of companies adopting alternative assets and continues to innovate and seek ways to increase awareness of the benefits of cannabis efficacy and product transparency. The Uniswap GCAC Marketing Token is created and operated by Abbey Technology Abbey and this latest marketing token have a unique set of features, including: Company commitment to buy GCAC tokens on Uniswap with 1% of quarterly revenue

Prevent smart contract from creating new GCAC marketing tokens

Advance Disclosure of Intention to Redeem any Abbey Uniswap Cash Pool

Give notice of disclosure of intention to sell company’s alternative asset tokens [1] https://info.uniswap.org/pair/0xf22645743415d8c06d78c8a4f0ea214041b4544f

[2] https://medium.com/metamask/metamask-exceeds-1-million-monthly-active-users-9da72a1e915d

[3] https://www.warc.com/newsandopinion/news/40_of_us_consumers_would_try_out_cbd_products/41878

[4] https://apnews.com/article/tesla-buys-billion-bitcoin-061817c6795e75d1c3c9e9d6cfc4a911 About Global Cannabis Applications Corp. GCAC GCAC is a global leader in the design, development, SaaS licensing and acquisition of innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world’s first end-to-end solutions – from patient to regulator – for medical cannabis data. They use six core technologies: mobile apps, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain, and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose events related to the cannabis chain of custody, allowing patients to provide data on the efficacy of medical cannabis from participatory sources. Driven by experts in the digital and cannabis industry, GCAC is focused on generating revenue through SaaS licensing for its technology and acquiring high-quality cannabis datasets that enhance patient outcomes and become the world’s largest provider of cannabis efficacy data. For more information about the company, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or consult their profiles onwww.sedar.comand on the website of the Canadian Securities Exchange www.thecse.com. About Abbey Technology GmbH, Abbey Abbey, a Swiss company, specializes in the development, licensing and operation of innovative blockchain technologies. The Public-Company to Uniswap-Token marketing platform was invented by Abbey alongside its software as an Ethereum layer-2 high-speed blockchain service. For more information on Uniswap token marketing campaigns for public companies, visit https://abbey.ch. press contact

Telephone: +1 (800) 409-5679

Email: [email protected] Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the activities of CCGA. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although the management of the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which this forward-looking information is based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as GCAC can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. GCAC disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Stock Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

