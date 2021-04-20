Business
Issa Brothers Takeover of Asda Could Raise Fuel Prices, Says CMA | Asda
The $ 6.8 billion buyout of Asda by a private equity consortium led by billionaire Blackburn-based brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa could push fuel prices up in parts of the UK, a warned the UK competition watchdog.
The Issa brothers and TDR Capital are co-owners of the service station operator EG Group, which owns 395 service stations in the UK, while Asda owns 323. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said most of the gas stations were located in the same parts of the country and he was concerned about such overlaps.
Joel Bamford, Senior Director of CMA Mergers, said: Our job is to protect consumers by ensuring that there is always strong competition between service stations, which leads to lower prices at the pump. . These are two key players in the market, and it’s important that we thoroughly analyze the deal to make sure people don’t end up paying more than the odds.
Currently, were concerned that the merger could push up prices for motorists in parts of the UK. However, if companies can provide a clear solution to address our concerns, we will not conduct a Phase 2 in-depth investigation.
Buyers now have five working days to submit a proposal to resolve the identified competition concerns. The AMC then has five more business days to decide whether to accept the plan or return the deal for further investigation.
A spokesperson for the Issa brothers and TDR Capital said: We will work constructively with the CMA over the next 10 days to achieve a satisfactory outcome for all parties in phase 1. This would bring certainty welcome to our colleagues. , suppliers and customers, and allow us to move forward with our exciting investment and growth plans at Asda.
The sale of Asda to Issas and TDR Capital is the largest UK debt buyout in more than 10 years. The investors, who are already co-owners of gas station operator EG Group, have invested less than $ 800 million of their own money in the deal, which is backed by nearly $ 4 billion in debt and $ 1.7 billion raised by the sale of Asdas warehouses and service stations.
The CMA found local competition concerns with the supply of road fuel in 36 regions of the UK and the supply of a specific type of fuel, auto-LPG, in another region. He therefore fears that the merger could lead to higher prices for motorists in these localities.
The deal was US retail giant Walmart’s second attempt to sell the Leeds supermarket, which employs more than 140,000 people. In 2019, the CMA blocked the first try in a bold attempt to merge Asda with its biggest rival Sainsburys.
The Issa brothers, who rented their first gas station in 1999, now have more than 6,000 in 10 countries. The move to Asda hasn’t stopped the expansion of EG Group, which has just bought fast food chain Leon Restaurants for 100m and is also trying to buy struggling chain Caff Nero.
Both Issas and TDR have equal stakes in Asda, while Walmart retained a minority stake following the deal announced last fall.
The sale has already heralded management changes at Asda, as Roger Burnley, its chief executive for three years, has already announced his departure next year. Rob McWilliam, its CFO, is also going.
The change of ownership adds to the uncertainty of the staff who work in Asdas 341 supermarkets and who have been confronted in recent years with successive cycles of job cuts.
Last week, Asda announced that it plans to stop baking bread in its stores, a change that will put 1,200 jobs at risk. The latest reshuffle comes less than two months after Asda said 5,000 jobs were threatened by the closure of two warehouses and back office changes.
