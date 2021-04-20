Business
Investors look to growth stock results after strong earnings start
On the heels of successful profits from large US banks, investors are wondering if an upcoming batch of profits from large tech-related companies can support the early-season momentum.
Estimated first-quarter year-over-year earnings growth for S&P 500 (.SPX) companies fell from 25% last week to 31%, based on Refinitiv data, driven by stronger results than expected from Wells Fargo and Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and other banks.
Tuesday brings the winner’s results from Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), which is part of the FAANG group of high-tech names related to tech. Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) results are expected later this week.
After Monday’s bell, shares of International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) rose more than 2% as the company resumed first-quarter sales growth after a year of declines and exceeding Wall’s targets. Street. Read more
Profits from the tech sector (.SPLRCT), which continued to grow last year, while overall profits from the S&P 500 fell as the pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses and consumers, are on the way. on track for 25% year-over-year growth in the first quarter.
But this year, technology is expected to lag behind earnings growth in sectors that stand to benefit from the reopening of the economy, such as finance.
First-quarter S&P 500 (.SPSY) financial sector earnings growth is now estimated at 116%, down from 76% a week earlier.
“Whenever we look at results, there is always the question of whether (the technology) can continue to deliver, especially in terms of direction,” Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial said at Newark, New Jersey.
“And they did,” she said. “What you are seeing is that investors are willing to have them – or some of them – in their portfolios with cyclicals.”
To be sure, many strategists have been bullish on economy-driven sectors, and US tech and growth stocks have recently started to gain again after months of being edged out by economically sensitive names that appear to offer better value. Read more
Netflix always lags behind the larger market. Its stock has risen 2.5% so far in 2021 after gaining 67% in 2020, when consumers embraced home entertainment during the initial lockdowns of the pandemic, but some analysts are optimistic that the sharp rise in Netflix is not over.
“It is reasonable to anticipate reduced engagement on the platform as the global economy reopens,” wrote Brian White, Internet and software analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt, who recommends buying the stock, wrote in a recent note.
“However, this crisis has acted as a catalyst in bringing more consumers to the service and we believe this story has a long growth track in the years to come.”
The current cycle of growing demand for chips should help semiconductors, said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company.
“Semiconductors work on all cylinders right now. They can’t make them fast enough, ”he said.
Shares of Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) rose when it forecast quarterly earnings above Wall Street estimates due to increased demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and intelligence software artificial. Read more
As companies have more money to increase their spending on technology, this will also support technology companies.
“With technology, they’re winning anyway. They’re really in a great position right now,” Morgan said.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is expected to release its report on April 27.
To complement the FAANG reports, Google Parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) are also expected to release their results later this month. -this. .
