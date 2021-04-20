Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, April 20
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks should fall after the Dow, S&P 500 close
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
U.S. equity futures fell on Tuesday as investors examine quarterly results for four components of Dow and look to Netflix earnings and an event on Apple products in the afternoon. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, iMacs, and device tracking AirTags. Tobacco stocks were under pressure after The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House can order tobacco companies to reduce the levels of nicotine in all cigarettes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average started the week slipping from Friday’s record close. The S&P 500 also fell slightly from its previous record. The Nasdaq fell 1% on Monday after being slightly timid on Friday after the high-tech index’s February record close. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was flat early Tuesday after breaking above 1.6%. However, it remained below the 14-month highs recorded last month.
2. Four Dow stocks report profits, including J&J and IBM
Dow shares Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Travelers reported the results ahead of the bell. IBM, also a Dow stock, released its quarterly results Monday evening.
- J&J beat first quarter profit and revenue estimates, including $ 100 million in sales of its Covid vaccine, which is on hold in the United States as health regulators investigate blood clotting issues rare but serious. CFO Joseph Welk told CNBC on Tuesday that he hoped the “risk-benefit profile would materialize” for the company’s vaccine. Shares fell on pre-market.
- P&G topped profit and revenue expectations in its fiscal third quarter as consumers maintained Covid buying trends such as buying more cleaning supplies and resuming shopping for beauty products . Shares fell on pre-market.
- Travelers reported better than expected incomes in the first trimester. The revenues were basically in line with the estimates. The insurance giant increased its dividend and added $ 5 billion to its buyback program. Shares rose 1% on pre-market.
- IBM released first quarter earnings and earnings that exceeded estimates. The enterprise technology and services provider reported revenue growth after four quarters of decline. Shares rose nearly 3% on pre-market.
3. United Airlines reports fifth consecutive quarterly loss
Travelers arrive for flights at O’Hare International Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Actions of United Airlines fell 2.5% on Tuesday before marketing, the morning after the carrier reported a larger-than-expected first-quarter loss of $ 7.50 per share, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss. Revenue of $ 3.22 billion is down nearly 60% from a year ago and is below estimates. Higher fuel costs and still weak demand due to Covid detracted from results. However, United expects to return to profitability later this year as Covid vaccinations ramp up and governments ease travel restrictions.
4. Elon Musk says autopilot was not activated in Tesla Texas crash
A Tesla logo on a Model S is pictured inside a Tesla dealership in New York City.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters
Elon Musk has denied that Tesla’s automated driving systems were involved in a fatal crash in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas on Saturday. Tesla CEO tweeted Monday: “Data logs recovered so far show the autopilot was not activated.” Local police said no one was in the driver’s seat when the 2019 Tesla Model S pulled off the road and caught fire. Both men in the car are dead. Two federal agencies, NHTSA and NTSB, are investigating the crash, along with local police. Preliminary results are inconclusive.
5. In Minneapolis, a walled city awaits Chauvin’s verdict
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin attends oral argument in his trial for second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd with his defense attorney Eric Nelson in Minneapolis, Minnesota , on April 19, 2021 in a still image from the video.
Pool via Reuters
