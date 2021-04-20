Record-breaking stock market shows signs of cracking





Wall Street strategists are increasingly concerned that the record stock market is running out of steam. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 11% this year, closing at a record high in 23 of 23 trading sessions, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index climbed 86% from its March 2020 low. “The asset bubble keeps getting bigger and bigger,” wrote David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research in Toronto. “Please understand that this is the second most expensive S&P 500 index ever. And we haven’t been in the middle of 60% of this bull market for many months.” Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % SP500 S&P 500 4128.99 -34.27 -0.82% To prove how expensive this market is, Rosenberg pointed to Cyclically Adjusted Price / Earnings (CAPE) data showing that earnings per share were at December 2016 levels when the S&P 500 was trading at 2250 – 46% below Monday’s closing. Dividends per share, another commonly used metric, are at levels seen in October 2019 when the S&P 500 was trading at 3,000. Despite the strained valuations, retail investors are investing money in the stock market. In the first three months of the year, they bought a record $ 300 billion in exchange-traded funds, according to a JP Morgan global markets strategy team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. COCA-COLA SKIRTS GEORGIA CONTROVERSY ELECTION LAW CALL FOR RESULTS Rosenberg offered some “food for thought” about the recent market frenzy, pointing out one of the rules of legendary investor Bob Farrell. “The public buys most at the top and least at the bottom,” Farrell wrote. Investors were drawn into the market by a Federal Reserve which cut interest rates to near zero and pledged to buy unlimited assets to support the economy as it recovered from the downturn the most marked of the post-war period. The central bank also pledged to let price growth exceed its 2% target for an extended period in hopes of restoring inflation that had been lacking since the 2008 financial crisis. All of this, as U.S. lawmakers have approved roughly $ 6 trillion in COVID-19 relief and are negotiating additional trillions of dollars. “We are probably entering the final stage of accelerating growth pricing,” wrote Alessio Rizzi, analyst at Goldman Sachs. Rizzi noted that the markets are currently estimating US economic growth of around 5% compared to the 7.2% growth rate that economists at Goldman Sachs are projecting. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Therefore, he believes that the economy’s reflation will continue to support risky assets in the short term. “While we recognize the risk of growth disappointments from here, especially given stretched PMI levels, we still believe the risk of cutting back and ‘not staying invested’ is very high,” a- he writes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos