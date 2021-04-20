ASM INTERNATIONAL NV RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Amsterdam Stock Exchange: ASM

Almere, Netherlands

April 20, 2021, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International NV (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its first quarter 2021 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

Continued strong demand for logic / foundry is fueling record quarterly orders.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Millions of euros Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 New orders 333.5 378.7 410.6 Returned 325.1 346.6 394.0 Gross margin % 44.5 % 45.2 % 49.5 % Operational results 78.1 77.5 124.5 Investment result (excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from the sale of the ASMPT stake in 2013) 0.7 27.1 13.9 Amortization of intangible assets (resulting from the sale of the ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.0) (3.0) Net profit 74.1 79.1 122.5 Normalized net income (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of the ASMPT stake in 2013) 77.6 82.1 125.5

New orders at 411 million were 8% above last quarter level.

First quarter 2021 revenue was 394 million and increased 14% from the previous quarter due to strong market demand.

The gross profit margin stood at 49.5% in Q1 2021 compared to 45.2% in the previous quarter, mainly due to a favorable mix.

The operating result amounted to 125 million against 78 million in the previous quarter.

Normalized net income for the first quarter of 2021 was 125 million, 43 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.

COMMENT

The year 2021 has started off very strongly for ASM, said Benjamin Loh, President and CEO of ASM International. In the first quarter, we achieved sales of 394 million, well below our forecast of 380 to 400 million and up 14% from the fourth quarter. The revenue level was again fueled by continued strong demand in the logic / foundry segment. Our first quarter order intake at 411 million was up 8% from an already high level in the fourth quarter and ahead of our forecast of 380 to 400 million, driven by strong logic / foundry demand. Our gross margin was at a high level of 49.5%, thanks to a favorable mix, while our operating cash flow was at a record level in Q1. Based on the strong cash position at the end of March, we plan to launch a new 100 million share repurchase program.

OUTLOOK

For the second quarter, at comparable exchange rates, we expect sales of 390 to 410 million euros. Second quarter bookings, at a comparable currency level, are expected to be in the order of 420 to 440 million euros.

Based on the current market development, the wafer making equipment (WFE) market is expected to grow from a high percentage of teens to a low percentage of twenty in 2021. 2021 is expected to grow in another year solid growth for ASM. Based on our current vision, we expect our sales in the second half of the year to be at least at the same level as in the first half.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

On February 25, 2020, ASMI announced the authorization of a share buyback program of up to 100 million. The program started on June 2, 2020 and ended on March 2, 2021. In total, we bought back 646,180 shares at an average price of 154.76, as part of the 2020-2021 program.

ASMI today announces the authorization of a new buyback program for a maximum of 100 million ordinary shares of the company during the period 2021/2022. This buyback program will be executed by intermediaries and will end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the ordinary shares acquired by ASMI reaches 100 million.

This buyback program is part of ASMI’s commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On March 31, 2021, ASMI published the agenda for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 17, 2021, which, as previously announced, includes among others the following topics:

proposal to appoint Mr. Paul Verhagen as member of the Management Board;

proposal to renew Ms. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske as a member of the Supervisory Board;

proposal to declare a regular dividend of 2.00 per ordinary share over 2020; and

proposal to withdraw 500,000 treasury shares.

Please see the AGM documents available on our website for more information.



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

