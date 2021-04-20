Why an American hospital and oil company turned to facial recognition

By Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) – The facial recognition deployments by Israeli start-up AnyVision show how the surveillance software has been adopted across the United States even as regulatory and ethical debates about it rage.

Technology finds some faces in photos or videos, with banks representing an industry that has taken an interest in systems from AnyVision or its many competitors to improve security and service.

Organizations in other sectors pursue similar goals. Los Angeles Hospital Cedars-Sinai and oil giant BP Plc are among several unreported users of AnyVision.

Cedars-Sinai’s main hospital uses AnyVision facial recognition to notify staff of people known to be violent, drug fraud or use different names in the emergency room, three sources said.

Cedars said it “does not publicly discuss our safety programs” and cannot confirm the information.

Meanwhile, BP has used facial recognition for at least two years at its Houston campus to help security personnel detect people on a watchlist because they violated or issued threats, two said. sources.

BP declined to comment.

AnyVision declined to discuss specific clients or offers.

Gaining additional clients can be difficult for AnyVision in the face of growing opposition from civil liberties advocates to facial recognition.

Critics say the technology compromises privacy, targets marginalized groups and normalizes intrusive surveillance. Last week, 25 social justice groups, including Demand Progress and Greenpeace USA, called on governments to ban the use of facial recognition by businesses, according to their open letter.

AnyVision chief executive Avi Golan, a former operating partner of SoftBank Vision Fund who joined the startup in November, sees a bright future. He told Reuters that AnyVision has worked with retail, banking, gaming, sports and energy companies on uses that shouldn’t be banned because they stop crime and boost security. .

“I am a strong supporter of the regulation of facial recognition. There is potential for abuse of this technology both in terms of bias and privacy,” he said. But “blanket bans are irresponsible,” he said.

The startup has faced challenges over the past year. AnyVision has laid off half of its staff, with deep cuts in research and sales, according to people who have worked for the company as well as customers and partners, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

The cut followed the start of shrinking budgets for COVID-19 customers, sources and investor Microsoft Corp said in March 2020, saying it would step down on ethical grounds.

AnyVision announced that it had raised an additional $ 43 million last September.

DETECT THREATS

Macy’s Inc installed AnyVision in 2019 to alert security when known shoplifters entered its Herald Square store in New York City, according to five sources. The rollout has expanded to around 15 additional stores in New York City, according to three sources, and without the pandemic it would have reached 15 additional stores, including on the West Coast.

Macy’s told Reuters it uses facial recognition “in a small subset of stores with high incidences of retail organized theft and repeat offenders.”

Menards, an American home improvement chain, used AnyVision facial recognition to identify known thieves, according to three sources. Its system also alerted staff to the arrival of design center customers and re-identified them on future visits to improve service, a source said.

Menards said his current face mask policy has made “any use of facial recognition technology unnecessary.”

AnyVision in an online video without naming Menards touted its results, and two sources said the companies had reached a deal for 290 stores. In 2019, Menards apprehended 54% more potential threats and recovered more than $ 5 million, according to the video.

The U.S. financial services unit of automaker Mercedes-Benz said it has been using AnyVision at its Fort Worth, Texas offices since 2019 to authenticate around 900 people entering and exiting daily before the pandemic, adding a layer of security in addition to building access cards.

These employee access apps are a common early use of AnyVision, including at Houston Texans and Golden State Warriors facilities, sources said.

Sports teams declined to comment.

ENTERTAINMENT OFFERS

However, several agreements did not materialize. Among the organizations that considered AnyVision early last year, Amazon.com Inc.’s grocery chain Whole Foods to monitor workers in stores, Comcast Corp to enable ticketless experiences in parks Universal themed and Dodger Baseball Stadium for access to suites, sources say.

Discussions with airports in the Dallas and San Francisco areas referenced in public records have not resulted in contracts either.

Universal Parks, the Los Angeles Dodgers and airports all declined to comment on their interest. Whole Foods did not respond.

Government requirements for surveillance in casinos have made the gaming industry a big buyer of facial recognition. Las Vegas Sands Corp, for example, uses AnyVision, according to three sources. Sands declined to comment.

MGM Resorts International and Cherokee Nation Entertainment also use AnyVision, casino operators’ representatives said last month in an online presentation seen by Reuters.

MGM’s Ted Whiting said the software, rolled out in 2017 and used at 11 properties, including the Aria in Las Vegas, detected vendors not wearing masks and helped catch clients accused of violence.

MGM said its “surveillance system is designed to comply with regulatory requirements and support ongoing efforts to keep customers and employees safe.”

Joshua Anderson of Cherokee said that in addition to security uses, AnyVision has sped up contact tracing for coronaviruses as the Oklahoma company rolls out the technology to 10 properties.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in Delhi, Nathan Allen in Madrid and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)