2020 annual results (+ 55%) Paris stock exchange: ALBFR

Very strong growth in profit (+ 14%), operating profit (+ 55%) and net profit (+ 55%)

Reinforced financial structure

Acceleration of the Fusion100 plan through the acquisition of Amalto and confirmation of the ambition to achieve sales of $ 100 million by 2025

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, announces another impressive year of growth, with turnover up 14% in 2020 and a spectacular increase of 55 % of net profit.

Olivier Novasque, Chairman and CEO of Sidetrade, comments:

“2020 will be remembered as the year when an unprecedented crisis put the resilience of business models to a grueling test. To emerge from the crisis, two requirements have become more urgent than ever: accelerating the digital transition and preserving cash flow. For Sidetrade, 2020 has been a record year, with exceptional performance in terms of turnover and net income, as well as the overall strengthening of our financial structure. Never have we been so strong, and so ready to play a major role in the Order-to-Cash (O2C) market, which represents a potential of 10 billion dollars, knowing that less than 5% of the companies who would benefit of O2C technology are indeed equipped.

For Sidetrade, the particular conditions of the year were a powerful catalyst for the realization of our strategic growth plan Fusion100. Sidetrade has an undeniable technological lead in AI-based O2C solutions, based on more than $ 2,400 billion in B2B transactions in our cloud. Additionally, now that we integrate the unmatched performance of Amaltos’ paperless B2B exchange solutions, Sidetrade is well positioned as the partner of choice for world-class businesses.

More than ever, we are absolutely confident in the continuation of our profitable growth path. We will not stray from our Fusion100 plan to reach $ 100 million in revenue by 2025. We have what it takes to be a global champion in a booming market.

New year of double-digit growth: turnover up 14% and results up 55%

Sidetrade

(millions of euros) 2020 2019 Variation Annual revenue 29.2 25.7 + 14% Operating profit 3.6 2.3 + 55% Net profit 3.4 2.2 + 55%

The 2020 accounts have been audited and will be certified after the finalization of the procedures required for the annual financial report.

Backlog record once again in 2020

Over the full year 2020, Sidetrade broke its corporate account clients record, with the addition of 45 subscribers joining the Sidetrade Cloud (compared to 37 in 2019). Corporate accounts now represent 97% of reservations. The company reiterates its record 2019 performance in terms of reservations, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) from new corporate accounts of 4.03 million (up from 4.16 million in 2019), while Q1 2020 is strongly impacted by the sudden end of economic activity. These new corporate accounts are committed to average initial contractual terms of 38.1 months (compared to 33.8 months in 2019), for a total value of new contracts signed of 11.95 million (compared to 11.1 million in 2019).

Attrition remains under control for corporate accounts with a churn rate of 5.6% as of December 31, 2020, which represents an excellent result for the SaaS industry, whose average is 13.9% according to the SaaS 2020 survey results – Covid edition “by KeyBank Capital Markets (May 31, 2020).

Annual Revenue up 14%

Sidetrade achieved an annual turnover of 29.2 million for 2020, up 14%. This steady growth, quarter after quarter, is purely organic and demonstrates the attractiveness of Sidetrade’s offer in a commercial environment where cash collection has literally been a vital issue for companies. Sidetrades’ SaaS model, where 89% of turnover is recurring, has proven its resilience in the face of an economic crisis.

Spectacular increase in operating income (+ 55%) and net income (+ 55%)

Operating profit reached 3.6 million in 2020, up 55% compared to 2019 (2.3 million).

This fine performance can be explained by a 3.1m increase in gross margin, reaching 23.1m, or 79% of sales. SaaS subscriptions contributed 92% of this gross margin, confirming the incremental profitability of Sidetrades’ pure SaaS model.

Sidetrade achieved exceptional results in 2020, while continuing to invest heavily in sales and marketing (2.6 million, up 15%) to support future business development. At the same time, the unprecedented backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic has actually generated savings of 0.8 Mio, mainly related to lower expenses such as travel and event marketing.

The 2020 operating result includes a French research tax credit of 1.8 M (vs 2.0 M in 2019), as well as an activation of 0.2 M marginal R&D costs (almost identical to 2019).

Corporate tax is estimated at 0.05 million in 2020 against -0.03 million in 2019.

Finally, the 2020 net profit is 3.4 million, up 55%.

Reinforced financial structure

Sidetrade further strengthened its financial structure, with 14.3 million gross cash at the end of the year (compared to 5.3 million in 2019). Financial debt remains almost zero at 0.3m.

Sidetrade also holds 66,000 of its own shares worth 7.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

Unlike many companies, Sidetrade did not need emergency financial measures to withstand the COVID economy: there was no need for financial support from the French government, and jobs were kept without time. reduced work.

A leap forward in the Sidetrades Fusion100 plan with the acquisition of Amaltos and the confirmation of the ambition to reach a turnover of 100 M $ by 2025

Sidetrade’s strategy is guided by a growth plan, dubbed Fusion100, to reach $ 100 million in revenue by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of between 20% and 25% (compared to an average of 15% for the last two years).

This Fusion100 plan has three key elements:

Innovation: to maintain Sidetrade’s considerable lead in the field of AI and to add additional functionalities to its platform, to provide the most complete solution on the market. To do this, 14 million will be invested in R&D over the next 24 months.

Expansion: Sidetrade is doubling its European sales force to strengthen its leadership position and also accelerate its international growth with the ramp-up of operations in North America.

External growth: On April 12, 2021, Sidetrade announced the definitive acquisition of Amalto, a North American specialist in SaaS for dematerialized B2B financial exchanges. Thanks to Amaltos’ cutting edge technology and a strong North American customer base, this acquisition is a huge step forward, both in terms of innovation and expansion. Amalto will be consolidated in the Sidetrades accounts from April 1, 2021.

It is an extraordinary opportunity. The offers of the two companies being very complementary, the mutual potential for the development of sales is fabulous. Amalto will enrich the Sidetrade platform with new functionalities, such as paperless order processing and electronic invoicing. This technology will be all the more important in Europe as electronic invoicing becomes compulsory under European regulations. In addition, Amaltos ‘strong customer base, with around 40 large US companies, gives Sidetrade privileged access to the North American spot order market, which is highly strategic for Sidetrades’ global development.

Upcoming communications

First quarter 2021 revenue: May 4, 2021 (after market close)

Investor and media relations

Christelle Dhrif

+33 6 10 46 72 00 / [email protected]

UK Media Relations

Amanda bunn

+44 7595768277 / [email protected]

About Sidetrade ( www.ww.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is a fast growing international SaaS company that unleashes customer value. Sidetrades next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes huge amounts of data on B2B customer payment behavior to intelligently automate the checkout process. Based on predictive analytics, Aimie delivers actionable, real-time recommendations to improve retention, up-sell / cross-sell, and fundraising. Aimie is a true game changer when it comes to augmented intelligence – a system in which people and machines work together faster and smarter. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Houston and Calgary, and clients in 80 countries. Nearly 3,000 large and medium-sized companies across a range of industries rely on Sidetrade technology to outperform the competition.

For more information, visit our website www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.