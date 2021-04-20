Boeing (BA) raises retirement age for departure of CEO Dave Calhoun, CFO





Boeing Co. is working with CEO Dave Calhoun to guide the company through a long and uncertain recovery, while parting ways with a potential candidate for his role. The company’s board raised Calhoun’s retirement age to 70, citing the 64-year-old’s “substantial progress” in handling the 737 Max’s grounding and return. aircraft manufacturer of the Covid-19 pandemic. In another surprise, Boeing said on Tuesday that chief financial officer Greg Smith, who had expanded his management responsibilities, will step down on July 9. Photographer: Jasper Juinen / Bloomberg The reshuffle tightens Calhoun’s grip and alleviates uncertainty over who will carry out a multi-year reconstruction effort. The outgoing CFO oversaw the company’s daily turnaround efforts and was a familiar face on Wall Street. Last year, he led a $ 25 billion bond financing – the largest in Boeing’s history – amid the unprecedented travel collapse caused by the pandemic. The decision “provides insight into Boeing’s leadership path into the 2020s, although there is still a lot to learn about strategy and people,” said Seth Seifman, analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., in a brief. note to customers. Boeing fell 4.6% to $ 232.84 as of 12:51 p.m. in New York City, the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, amid a rout of airlines and other travel-related stocks. Airbus wins As Boeing has rebounded from last year’s slump, prospects for further gains are unclear. Investors want information from Calhoun on how Boeing plans to get rid of its $ 64 billion debt, return to profitability and prevent Airbus SE to convert its market lead into a long-term dominant position. The desirability of an extended tenure means Calhoun will likely chair Boeing’s next new aircraft program as he seeks to counter the Airbus A321 jet, Seifman said. Smith was skeptical of the midsize jets Boeing was previously developing in response to Airbus’ success. Calhoun filed these plans shortly after taking over as CEO. The board’s action was precipitated by Calhoun’s 64th birthday on Sunday, a year before the company’s mandatory age, a person familiar with the matter said. The directors wanted to allay any uncertainty about the company’s long-term leadership plans ahead of its annual general meeting on Tuesday, the person said. Read more: Boeing board faces new investor showdown despite rally in stocks President Larry Kellner praised Calhoun’s efforts to guide the company through “one of the most difficult and complex times in its long history.” Calhoun was a longtime Boeing board member who took over the leadership role early last year. “It is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders to give the Board of Directors and Dave the flexibility for him to continue in his role beyond the normal retirement age of the company. business, ”Kellner said in a declaration. Factory at C-Suite In three decades at Boeing, Smith has moved from the factory to the executive suite at the company’s Chicago headquarters, where he has managed its finances and led strategy for much of the past decade. Smith, 54, has taken on a larger leadership role over the past two years, creating manufacturing boards and overseeing Boeing’s post-pandemic restructuring. “After a decade as head of Boeing’s finance department, Smith has had a good run – and the past two years have been particularly difficult,” said Robert Stallard, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, in a report to clients. “For Calhoun, Smith’s decision to step down presents an opportunity and a risk,” Stallard said. “While a Boeing outsider as CFO could bring a new perspective, it’s a company that has tended to promote internally.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

