Michigan’s internet betting revenues take off

Michigan’s foray into legal online gambling continues to gain momentum, even exceeding the high expectations that surrounded the launch of sports betting and internet gambling earlier this year.

The state’s internet gambling operators reported $ 95.1 million in revenue in March, the second full month of legal online gambling in the state.

Online casinos are on track to generate $ 760 million in revenue this year, and that’s an incredible number, ”said Geoff Fisk, analyst at MichiganSharp.com said Tuesday in a statement. “I think this figure shatters even the highest expectations of Michigans online casinos.

PlayMichigan.com, which covers the state’s gaming industry, said Tuesday that Michigan was only the third state to generate more than $ 90 million in online casino and poker revenue in a single month. The state was the country’s third largest online casino market in March, behind only New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, operators of internet sports betting platforms reported a total of $ 359.5 million and gross sports betting revenue of $ 32.3 million for the month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Richard Kalm, executive director of the board, said in a statement that the March craziness likely fueled the 19.1% jump in the sportsbook handful from February to March. He also noted that monthly adjusted gross revenue related to internet gaming was up 18% from February.

“This has led to increased taxes and payments, which means more funding for the city of Detroit, K-12 education, economic development and tribal communities,” he said. declared.

State Already Approaching Lifetime $ 1 Billion in Online and Retail Sports Betting, Says PlayMichigan.com.

“With nearly $ 1 billion in lifetime bets now, it’s hard to (overstate) how unprecedented Michigan gaming’s expansion has been so far,” said Dustin Gouker, analyst for PlayMichigan. .com, in a press release. “The growth of online casino games has been extraordinary. No other state has benefited from a launch of online casino games and sports betting like this.”

Sportsbooks raised nearly $ 384 million from online and retail (in-person) sports betting in March, up 17.8% from February, according to PlayMichigan. The site reported that only New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Illinois raised more in a single month, and none generated such an amount so quickly after the launch of internet sports betting.

Taxes related to online gambling are based on adjusted gross receipts. In March, that revenue totaled $ 88.7 million for internet gaming and $ 19 million for online sports betting, according to MGCB.

Operators paid around $ 17.8 million in taxes and payments to the state last month, the vast majority of which came from internet gaming revenue.

Meanwhile, the city of Detroit received $ 5.2 million in wagering taxes and municipal service fees for both forms of online gambling last month. Internet gambling taxes and fees accounted for $ 4.9 million of the total.

Operators of Michigan’s tribal casinos that offer online gambling have declared $ 1.8 million in stake payments to tribal governing bodies, according to the state.

PlayMichigan noted, however, that promotional credits “continue to dampen government take” because free play incentives offered by operators to bettors are deducted from the revenue used to calculate taxes.

The summer months are likely to end up being more fruitful for the state, although betting predictably slows down with a lighter sporting schedule, ”said PlayMichigan.com analyst Matt Schoch. If tax revenues remain poor, however, this could become a bigger problem. this may need to be corrected in the future.

Online gambling launched in Michigan in mid-January. In March, 12 operators were authorized to offer one or both forms of online gambling.

On the internet gaming side, BetMGM, the platform linked to the MGM Grand Detroit casino, led the pack with nearly $ 30.8 million in gross revenue in March.

On the online sports betting side, Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel and platform provider FanDuel led the month with a total grip of nearly $ 107.2 million, while BetMGM had the grossest revenue, with over $ 8.7 million.

MGCB reported last week that the three Detroit casinos generated nearly $ 114 million in revenue from on-site betting options such as table games and slots in March.

Casinos in the state were allowed to reopen late last year after an extended shutdown, but have operated under capacity limits and other pandemic-related restrictions.

