Strong rebound in turnover in the first quarter of 2021 Paris stock exchange: KER

PRESS RELEASE April 20, 2021

STRONG TURNOVER REBOUND FIRST TRIMESTER OF 2021

Consolidated turnover: 3890.0 million,

up 21.4% as shown

and 25.8% like-for-like

In the first quarter, Kering delivered a strong performance at the top, rebounding above pre-pandemic levels. Growth has been constant in all of our Houses, and we’re particularly pleased with Guccis’ momentum as the brand launches its centennial celebration. In 2021 should are still facing a certain impact of the health crisis, the strategy, positioning and creativity of our Houses will allow each of them to flourish in today’s environment.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO

The Group’s consolidated sales grew strongly in the first quarter, up 25.8% like-for-like. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, revenue increased 5.5% at constant exchange rates.

Growth was well balanced across the Group, driven by the good performance of all the Houses.

Comparable sales generated by the networks operated directly by the Luxury Houses increased by 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020 and by 6.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019, in a context of store closures in part of the distribution network. The increase in sales is largely driven by exceptional momentum in Asia-Pacific (+ 83%) and North America (+ 46%). Strong growth in online sales continued in all regions, up 108% in the quarter, bringing e-commerce penetration to 14% of retail sales.

Comparable sales generated by the wholesale network were up 8.9% in the first quarter of 2021, with the Group continuing to rationalize this distribution channel.

Returned (in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Reported

change Comparable change(1) Total number of houses 3,726.9 3065.7 + 21.6% + 26.0% Gucci 2 167.7 1,804.1 + 20.2% + 24.6% Yves Saint Laurent 516.7 434.6 + 18.9% + 23.4% Bottega Veneta 328.2 273.7 + 19.9% + 24.6% Other houses 714.3 553.3 + 29.1% + 33.1% Business and others 163.1 137.5 + 18.6% + 22.9% DRY 3,890.0 3,203.2 + 21.4% + 25.8%

(1) At comparable structure and exchange rates.

Gucci: exceptional performance

Gucci achieved sales of 2,167.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 20.2% as reported and 24.6% on a comparable basis.

Thanks to the timeliness of its collections, fruitful collaborations and multiple initiatives from local customers, the House has seen its comparable sales increase by 33.6% thanks to its network operated directly. The attractiveness of brands was particularly strong in Asia-Pacific (+ 78%) and North America (+ 51%).

Wholesale trade fell by 26.1% like-for-like, in line with Guccis’ strategy of gradually strengthening the exclusivity of its distribution network.

Yves Saint Laurent: sustained growth momentum

Yves Saint Laurent had a good start to the year with sales of 516.7 million euros, up 18.9% as reported and 23.4% on a comparable basis. Comparable sales of the direct-operated network increased 30.7%, with double-digit growth across all product categories. Commercial momentum accelerated in North America (+ 46%) and Asia-Pacific (+ 89%), where the House continues to strengthen its presence and image.

Wholesale trade is up 12.9% like-for-like.

Bottega Veneta: strong growth in addition Comparison based

Bottega Veneta achieved sales of 328.2 million euros, a first quarter record, growing 19.9% ​​as reported and 24.6% on a comparable basis. Comparable sales of the directly operated network increased by 23.7% compared to a very high comparison basis in the first quarter of 2020, particularly in North America and Western Europe. All product categories posted double-digit growth over the period.

Wholesaling grew by 27.1% like-for-like, in a context of increased selectivity in the number of Partner Houses.

Other Houses: extremely solid growth

The turnover of Kerings Other Houses amounted to 714.3 million in the first quarter, up 29.1% on a reported basis and 33.1% on a comparable basis. Sales of the live network increased by 29.3% like-for-like over the period, while wholesale trade grew by 38.3%.

Quarterly performances at Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga were exceptional. Growth was particularly strong in their distribution networks in North America and Asia-Pacific, where the two Houses continue to strengthen their positions.

The Jewelry Houses had an excellent quarter. Boucherons’ development strategy is bearing fruit with remarkable performance, particularly in Japan and Asia-Pacific. Pomellato returned to very strong momentum, while Qeelin confirmed its exceptional growth trajectory. Watchmakers also had a good start to the year.

Business and others

Revenue for the Corporate and other segment was up 18.6% as reported and 22.9% on a comparable basis in the first quarter, driven by the good performance of Kering Eyewear in its main markets.

REMINDER OF ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE SINCE JANUARY 1, 2021

Kering and Conservation International launch the Regenerative Fund for Nature

January 28, 2021 Kering and Conservation International launched the Regenerative Fund for Nature to transform one million hectares of farms and landscapes producing raw materials into fashion supply chains towards regenerative agriculture over the next five years. As an important step in realizing Kerings ‘commitment to have a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2025, the million hectares under the new Fund is in addition to Kerings’ target of protect an additional million hectares of critical and irreplaceable habitat outside of its direct supply. chain, resulting in the transformation of two million hectares in total.

Kering invests in Cloakroom Collective

March 1, 2021, Vestiaire Collective announced a new funding round of $ 178 million supported by Kering and Tiger Global Management to accelerate its growth in the second-hand market and drive change for a more sustainable fashion industry. By investing in Vestiaire Collective (around 5% of the capital) and by being represented on the board of directors of the platforms, Kering illustrates its pioneering strategy, supporting innovative business models, embracing new market trends and exploring new services to customers of fashion and luxury.

Kering strengthens its global logistics capabilities with a new hub in northern Italy

April 9, 2021 Kering announced the completion of the first phase of its new global logistics hub in Trecate, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy. The first part of the building has been operational since March 2020 and the second part (over 100,000 m²) should become operational by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Built in record time, the Group’s new global logistics center covers more than 162,000 m2 and combines cutting-edge technology and automation, scalability, innovative sustainability and functionality for the well-being of employees. The hub will meet demand from the Maison’s regional warehouses, retail stores, wholesalers and e-commerce worldwide.

