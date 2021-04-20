US accuses two other Fiat Chrysler executives in diesel emissions probe





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that two senior Fiat Chrysler executives in Italy have been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into the diesel emissions fraud at the Italian-American automaker. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker that begins operations in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and automaker Peugeot PSA complete their merger, is seen as workers stand on a crane at the ‘main entrance to the FCA Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS / Massimo Pinca In January 2019, Fiat Chrysler agreed to an $ 800 million settlement to resolve civil lawsuits that it used illegal software that produced false results in diesel emissions tests in more than 100,000 U.S. vehicles. The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the company, which has since changed its name to Stellantis NV, is ongoing. Stellantis said in a statement that he continues to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice, as we have done throughout this matter. Sergio Pasini, 43, of Ferrera, Italy, and Gianluca Sabbioni, 55, of Sala Bolognese, Italy, two senior diesel executives at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy, were charged in March along with Emanuele Palma, 42, of Bloomfield Hills , Michigan, which has already been billed. The new indictment was unsealed on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the United States prosecutor’s office in Detroit said Pasini and Sabbioni were not in custody. Palma was accused in September 2019 of making and causing Fiat Chrysler to make inaccuracies to U.S. regulators about diesel engine emission control systems. Palma, an Italian citizen and automotive engineer, is due to stand trial in October. U.S. officials launched a massive investigation into the auto industry’s diesel emissions cheating after September 2015, when Volkswagen AG admitted to using secret software to circumvent emissions rules. In October, Fiat Chrysler recorded a new provision of 222 million euros ($ 267 million) to address issues primarily related to the DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation into diesel emissions. Fiat Chrysler then said settlement talks were underway and it was not clear whether a deal would be reached. In September, it agreed to separately pay $ 9.5 million to settle claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about compliance with emissions regulations. Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

