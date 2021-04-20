Correction: REC Silicon – Notice of the Oslo Stock Exchange Annual General Meeting: REC





Reference is made to the REC Silicon ASA stock market announcement earlier today (April 20, 2021) regarding the notice of the Annual General Meeting. In addition to the original announcement, please see the attached AGM Notice and Nominating Committee Recommendation. Lysaker, Norway – April 20, 2021: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) will be held at the offices of Schjdt, Ruselkkveien 14, Oslo, Norway on May 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CET. Please find attached the notice of the general meeting and the recommendation of the nomination committee. All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com/investors/agm/ Due to the extraordinary situation with Covid-19, and in light of the current travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions, the Board urges shareholders to vote by submitting forms of proxy prior to the meeting and not to attend the meeting in person. For more information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: [email protected] Nils O. Kjerstad, IR contact

Telephone: +47 9135 6659

Email: [email protected] About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high purity polysilicon and silicon gas to solar and electronics industries around the world. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with an annual production capacity of over 20,000 tons of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing facilities. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (symbol: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, visit: www.recsilicon.com This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. Notice of AGM 2020

Recommendation of the 2021 nomination committee

