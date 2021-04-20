Harley-Davidson says EU pricing decision will arrive in weeks





Based in MilwaukeeHarley-Davidson Inc. expects a decision in a few weeks for the company to call for a 50% tariff increase for Harley exports to Europe, chairman, chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz told analysts today during a call for results. The motorcycle maker will seek temporary relief from the tariff increase, which would allow Harley-Davidson to continue importing into Europe at a 6% tariff until a decision is made on the appeal. Zeitz called the tariff increase unprecedented, unfair and a deliberate attempt to create a competitive disadvantage against European competitors, adding that leaving Europe is certainly not an option, he said. . It bears repeating, if not for tariffs, which now threaten our salvage export potential, we could invest in jobs at our U.S. facilities, leading the world in electrical innovation, research, engineering, advanced design and manufacturing, said Zeitz. Instead, we are facing huge tariffs in a trade war that is not our fault. The European Union increased tariffs on 800cc motorcycles and over 6% to 31% in 2018 in response to President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariff increases. The new EU tariff is expected to rise to 56% in June. After the tariffs were announced, Harley said he wouldmove production abroadto avoid new costs. The company said the initial increase alone would add $ 2,200 to the average cost of a bicycle in the EU and that it could not afford to pass the cost on to dealers or consumers. In the second quarter of 2019, Harley receivedapproval by EU regulatorsto import bicycles from a newly built facility in Thailand. The company originally built the plant to increase its access to Asian markets. Like other international factories, the Thai factory received parts for Harley and carried out final assembly. If the Harleys EU call is rejected, the rate increase would take effect immediately. However, if the appeal is successful, Harley would have legal certainty to continue importing at a 6% rate, Zeitz said. An analyst asked Zeitz if Harley-Davidson would turn to the Biden administration for help. As you can imagine, we’re researching all available remedies, Zeitz said. We are not talking about one-on-one conversations but obviously conversations have to take place. By announcing its forecast for the remainder of 2021, Harley said its operating margins could be cut by 2 percentage points if the tariffs cannot be mitigated. Without mitigation measures, the company expects it would face costs of $ 135 million this year and $ 200-225 million on an annualized basis. Europe is an important market for Harley. As of 2018, the company held more than 10% of the market share for new registrations of motorcycles of 601cc and above. By 2020, the Harleys’ market share had fallen to 7.7% with around 31,500 bikes registered.

