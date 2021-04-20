Oil drops from month-long highs on demand fears as virus rises in India





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Crude futures stabilized lower on Tuesday, retreating from one-month highs over fears India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, would impose restrictions as coronavirus infections and deaths reach record levels. FILE PHOTO: A general view of a refinery in Hobbs, New Mexico, U.S. September 18, 2019. REUTERS / Adria Malcolm / File Photo Oil prices have risen steadily this year in anticipation of a pickup in demand, but while the United States and China rebound, many other countries are not. Unless major progress is seen beyond major industrialized countries such as the United States, the pandemic factor may require downward adjustments to global oil demand expectations for this year, Jim Ritterbusch said, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois. India, the second most populous country in the world and currently hardest hit by COVID-19, reported its worst daily toll on Tuesday, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a second wave of contagion in rapid increase.[nL1N2MD06P] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, but stopped before imposing lockdowns. The restrictions continue to hamper travel around the world. Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks. Brent stabilized at 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $ 66.57 a barrel. During the session, it hit its highest level since March 18 at $ 68.08. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 62.44. Crude prices rebounded earlier in the session after Libya declared force majeure on Hariga port exports and said it could extend the measure to other facilities, citing a budget dispute. Hariga is expected to load around 180,000 barrels per day (b / d) in April. Libyan production was hit last year after forces based east in that country blocked oil terminals by civil war. Overall, oil prices have recovered from historic lows of last year, boosted by the onset of the pandemic, aided by some recovery in demand and huge production cuts by the United Nations. oil-exporting countries and its allies, known as OPEC +. A year ago today, WTI fell to minus $ 40 due to massive glut. U.S. crude inventories are expected to have fallen for a fourth straight week, down about 3 million barrels last week, analysts said in a Reuters poll. Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute will be released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), followed by the government report on Wednesday. Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Jessica Jaganathan; Edited by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio

