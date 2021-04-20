The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,040.78, down 163.64 points.) Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 6.53 percent, to $ 5.30 on seven million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Down 89 cents, or 3.69%, to $ 23.26 on 6.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 95 cents, or 3.63%, to $ 25.22 on 6.3 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 63 cents, or 6.4%, to $ 9.22 on 6.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 59 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $ 26.48 on 5.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 46.40 on 5.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 9.31, or 6.3%, to $ 138.85. Canadian National Railways CEO says his company’s bid for Kansas City Southern will create a “safer, faster, cleaner and stronger” combined railway than that proposed by the Canadian Rival Pacific Ltée. a cash and equity offer valued at US $ 33.7 billion for Kansas City-based KCS, surpassing that made last month by Calgary-based CP Rail valued at US $ 25 billion. In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, CP said CN’s bid was “extremely complex and likely to fail” because it would create the third-largest Class 1 railroad in North America, thus breaking the competitive balance of the rail industry and falling short of regulators. National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen predicted there could be a bidding war. CN plans to assume US $ 3.8 billion in debt from KCS as part of its plan. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 14 cents to $ 61.54. Rogers Communications Inc. is offering wireless customers credit following a massive outage across the country, but questions persist over the planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The company said in an email Tuesday that an equivalent credit Monday’s wireless service charge would be applied. to a future invoice automatically, without any action required by customers. Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes said in a statement that the root cause of the outage was a recent software update from the company’s network partner Ericsson. The nearly day-long wireless outage had profound economic implications, experts said. The issue impacted sales and business services, such as food delivery and curbside pickup, as well as the ability of some Rogers customers to book or check in for medical appointments. Many users have expressed frustration with the outage that left them without service, noting that they rely on wireless service to work from home under the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. SNC-Lavalin Inc. (TSX: SNC). Up to eight cents to $ 27.30. SNC-Lavalin says the World Bank has granted the Quebec engineering firm a quick reprieve from its list of companies banned for corruption linked to contracts in Bangladesh and Cambodia. In a press release on Tuesday, the Montreal company said the international financial institution had agreed to lift the sanctions imposed on it as well as dozens of affiliates which were initially to be spread over a decade. This decision means that SNC-Lavalin will be able to resume tenders and continue work funded by the World Bank and several regional banks which are expected to deploy US $ 160 billion by the end of June in developing countries. . It should also have a positive impact on the reputation of the company, which has taken a series of measures to try to turn the page on its image, which has been marred by corruption scandals. When it cracked down on SNC-Lavalin in 2013, the World Bank pointed out that the 10-year delisting was the longest disqualification period on record. The blacklist has been reduced to eight years since the company met the international institution’s compliance requirements. SNC-Lavalin CEO Ian Edwards says the company has “done its homework” since 2012. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 20, 2021. The Canadian Press







