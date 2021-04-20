Trump-touted Foxconn Wisconsin deal drops from 13,000 jobs to 1,454





Taiwanese contract electronics maker Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (2354.TW) will significantly reduce its planned investment in an initially planned $ 10 billion plant in Wisconsin, as part of a deal announced Tuesday with the state. The investment was first announced with great fanfare in the White House in July 2017, when Donald Trump was president. Wisconsin will cut its allowable tax credits for the project from $ 2.85 billion to $ 80 million, with Foxconn cutting its planned investment from $ 10 to $ 672 million and reducing the number of planned jobs from 13,000 to 1,454, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. The 20 million square foot campus marked the largest investment in U.S. history for a brand new location by an overseas-based company when it was announced. This has been hailed by Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing. Foxconn said the deal gives it “the flexibility to seize business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions.” The company said that “the original projections used in trading in 2017 have currently changed due to unforeseen market fluctuations.” Foxconn initially planned to manufacture advanced large-screen displays for televisions and other consumer and professional products at the facility, which is under construction. He later announced he would build smaller Generation 6 LCDs instead, and Trump stopped discussing the Foxconn investment while traveling to Wisconsin. Foxconn said Tuesday that it plans to make Wisconsin “one of the largest if not the largest manufacturers of data infrastructure hardware in the United States.” The company did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters asking for more details on what it will build. Evers said the new deal negotiated between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn will save Wisconsin taxpayers “a total of $ 2.77 billion from the previous contract, to maintain accountability measures requiring the creation of ‘jobs to receive incentives and protect hundreds of millions of dollars in state infrastructure investments made in support of the project’. Evers said Foxconn is eligible to receive up to $ 80 million in six-year performance-based tax credits if it meets employment and capital investment goals. Wisconsin’s original package also included local tax incentives and highway and highway investments by state and local governments, bringing the total of taxpayer-funded grants to more than $ 4 billion. Foxconn noted that since 2017, it has invested $ 900 million in Wisconsin, including several different facilities in the state. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

