Stock markets are crashing, but will Netflix make Wednesday even worse?





The stock market continued its pullback on Tuesday, as investors began to move away from their ultra-bullish assessment of how 2021 was likely to unfold. A constant surge in COVID-19 cases in India has raised concerns among some economists that the global recovery could be threatened by coronavirus variants and mutations, and that was enough to send the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) lower during the day. Small-cap stocks posted even larger losses, reflecting fears that a slowdown could also affect the United States. Index Percent change (decline) Point change Dow (0.75%) (256) S&P 500 (0.68%) (28) Nasdaq Composite (0.92%) (129) As serious as the drop is during the regular trading session, it pales in comparison to the great success of this video streaming specialist. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) suffered after the market closed as investors reacted to earnings results. But Intuitive surgery (NASDAQ: ISRG) managed to provide some relief with a more positive set of numbers from the start of 2021, which could prove enough to stem the loss of investor confidence when the market opens on Wednesday. No safety net for Netflix Netflix shares fell just under 1% in the regular trading session on Tuesday ahead of the release of its first quarter results. But at 4:30 p.m. EDT, shares of the video streaming company were down more than 11% after hours. At first glance, Netflix’s numbers don’t seem to justify this level of negative response. Revenue growth was 24%, accelerating from a 22% year-over-year sales gain in the fourth quarter. Net income has more than doubled from levels a year ago, although a substantial part of the increase came from a one-time exchange rate adjustment. What panicked shareholders, however, was a dramatic slowdown in the number of new subscribers Netflix created during the period. The company now has 207.6 million subscribers, but that number is up to less than 4 million from three months ago. Additionally, Netflix sees the growth rate continuing to slow and set a forecast for the second quarter that predicted just 1 million additional new Netflix viewers between April and June. Netflix remains optimistic about its future, which still looks bright in the long run. However, those who had been hoping for a rapid increase in the stock were deeply disappointed, and the consolidation of the company after an extremely strong 2020 could take longer than many had hoped. A healthy neighborhood for intuitive surgery Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical shares rose nearly 4% during the after-hours trading session. The robotic surgery systems supplier had a good quarter to start 2021. Intuitive Surgical revenue climbed 18% year-on-year to $ 1.29 billion. This helped increase adjusted net income by 32%. The company has seen extremely strong sales of its da Vinci surgical systems, shipping nearly 300 in the first three months of 2021. Intuitive is gaining ground with some creative ways of selling systems, with more than 40% of its shipments this trimester. operating and user leases. Intuitive Surgical is also experiencing continued growth in the use of its systems. Global procedures using da Vinci have jumped 16% from levels a year ago. Revenue from instruments and accessories climbed 14%, and this is a more reliable indicator of recurring sales from the use of the systems. With 6,142 systems installed worldwide, Intuitive Surgical already has an impressive penetration into the robotic surgery market. The company remains a leading supplier, which should help investors remain confident in the future of Intuitive Surgical for years to come. Do not panic A big Netflix failure could send tremors to the market in the near term. But its growth problems are its own, and you shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the larger market as a result.

