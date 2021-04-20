UiPath IPO Expected To Raise Its Price Above The $ 1.3 Billion Range





Automation software maker UiPath Inc. and its shareholders raised more than $ 1.3 billion in an initial public offering, pricing the shares above a marketed range, people say familiar with the subject. The company and investors sold nearly 24 million shares on Tuesday for $ 56 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was not yet public. The IPO shares had traded between $ 52 and $ 54, a range the company raised from $ 43 to $ 50 on Monday. UiPath had planned to sell around 9.4 million shares while shareholders, including its chairman, Accel and Alphabet Inc’s investment fund was offering € 14.5 million, according to documents filed by the company. At $ 56 a share, the company will have a market value of $ 29 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options and restricted stock units, this valuation would amount to more than $ 31 billion. A representative from UiPath declined to comment. Launched in an apartment in Romania with 10 people in 2005, UiPath now has a presence in nearly 30 countries, wrote CEO and co-founder Daniel Dines in a letter to investors. “Starting a business from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage – it forces you to think globally from day one,” he wrote. Dines, who is also chairman, owns all of the class B shares of UiPath, which represent 88.2% of the company’s voting rights, the filing shows. UiPath, now based in New York, said in July it was valued at $ 10.2 billion in one funding round, down from a valuation of $ 7 billion in a previous round in 2019. UiPath reported a net loss of $ 92 million on revenue of $ 608 million in fiscal 2021 ending Jan.31. Its net loss fell from $ 520 million a year ago thanks to foreign exchange gains. He had $ 336 million in revenue a year earlier. The offer is led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co .. Shares of UiPath are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker symbol PATH. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

