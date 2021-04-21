Business
UiPath IPO To Raise Nearly $ 1.5 Billion As Cloud Stocks Pull Back
Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath
UiPath
UiPath’s New York Stock Exchange debut scheduled for Wednesday will mark one of the largest software IPOs in US history and be the hottest first deal for investors in the cloud since Snowflake went public in September.
But the company, whose software helps businesses automate office tasks, faces growing investor concern over foamy valuations and a market rotation away from high-growth technologies.
In recent years, the cloud has been a major challenge. From the growing popularity of Zoom after its 2019 IPO and Shopify’s growth in e-commerce, to the growing demand for cloud security tools sold by Zscaler and CrowdStrike, investors now have an extensive list of large cap names for their portfolios.
In 2020, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, made up of 58 publicly traded cloud software companies, more than doubled, while the Nasdaq rose 44% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 7.2%.
As UiPath’s IPO approaches, there has been a noticeable shift in trend as investors turn to stocks that have a perceived advantage if interest rates continue to rise. The cloud index has fallen more than 7% this year while the Dow Jones has climbed more than 10%, outperforming other major US benchmarks.
Cloud stocks have underperformed this year
CNBC
Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, said that while he remains bullish on cloud stocks for the long term, sentiment has undoubtedly deteriorated. Part of that, he said, has to do with the economy reopening and uncertainty over whether companies will cut spending in the cloud when they return to the office. There is also a sense of market saturation among investors, as many cloud providers have gone public in recent times, he said.
“The pre-pandemic cloud was like a Tesla, it was new and hot,” Dollarhide said. “Coming out of the pandemic is like the Model T. It has become so ubiquitous.”
Based solely on its financial metrics, UiPath is coming to market at the right time. Revenue jumped 81% last year to $ 607.6 million, and the company’s loss narrowed to $ 92.4 million, from $ 519.9 million in 2019. The margin 89% business gross is mind-boggling even for software.
However, UiPath’s updated IPO price range this week of $ 52 to $ 54 per share values the company around $ 28 billion, down from $ 62.28 per share. , or a valuation of $ 35 billion, in a financing round in early February.
The stock could still open well above this level. UiPath may have set the price bracket low in order to show growing enthusiasm by raising its bid price, and bankers may take a conservative approach to make room for a pop stock.
Even though it costs $ 54, UiPath observes a steep multiple of almost all of its peers. At that price, the stock would trade for around 50 times annualized revenue, which would be second among cloud stocks behind Snowflake and would be around double the Zoom ratio.
It would also be a massive offer, devouring $ 1.48 billion, assuming the underwriters buy their awarded shares. According to FactSet, only two business software IPOs in the United States have topped this mark and both have occurred in the past seven months. Cloud database provider Snowflake was the biggest, raising $ 3.9 billion in September, followed by Qualtrics, which raised $ 1.78 billion in January, after the SAP split.
“Snowflake was the most positive perfect story for me,” Dollarhide said, adding that he did not own the stock. “He came out at the right time. It was just a nice investment if you had the chance to go downstairs.”
Snowflake more than doubled on the first day of trading to $ 253.93. It has since fallen 12% to $ 223.09 on Tuesday. In the WisdomTree cloud index, the average price-to-sales ratio fell to 13.2 at the end of March from 15 in December, after nearly doubling from the previous year.
Best-in-class retention rate
Founded in 2005 in Romania and now based in New York, UiPath calls its technology “robotic process automation”. The company’s software bots are designed to automate repetitive tasks in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and energy, and across all departments, including finance, human resources, and legal.
UiPath’s appeal to investors depends on its ability to keep customers coming back and spending more money, so that revenues continue to rise rapidly while costs (as a percentage of revenues) fall.
In its most recent fiscal year, UiPath reported net revenue retention of 145%, meaning the average existing customer increased their spend by 45% from the previous year. Jon Ma, co-founder of Public Comps, called UiPath’s retention rate “best in class” and the third highest among all public subscription software companies. In one “Disassembly of the IPO” as Ma posted last month, he wrote that “companies continue to add UiPath bots and automate more processes.”
UiPath, which ranked 50th on CNBC’s 2020 Disruptor 50 list, said in its prospectus that the number of customers spending at least $ 1 million in annualized revenue rose to 89 from 43 in the previous year and 21 in the previous year.
Subscription software companies call it a “land and expand” strategy, allowing companies to start with a test and then buy a limited amount, with the idea that some will eventually become power users. Thomas Hansen, chief revenue officer of UiPath, told the online tour that UiPath helps customers see value “in days or weeks.”
“Regardless of the size or size of a client initially, the time from that initial pitch to grow often happens very, very quickly.” Hansen said.
LOOK: We are at a market peak that will correct itself, says investor Jason Calacanis
