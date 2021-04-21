Exxon launches idea for $ 100 billion private-public carbon capture center, largest of its kind





Exxon Mobil has launched a public-private project proposal that would capture carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. petrochemical plants and bury them deep in the Gulf of Mexico. If completed, it would be the largest carbon capture and sequestration effort in the world. Exxon

says it needs $ 100 billion or more from businesses and government agencies for the project to store 50 million metric tons of CO2 by 2030, with capacity potentially doubling by 2040. It will need government and private sector funding, as well as improved regulatory and legal frameworks that allow investment and innovation, Exxon said. Joe Blommaert, President of Exxons Low Carbon Solutions, made the announcement in a blog post. In just a few months of work, his role at America's largest fossil fuel company aims to turn carbon capture into a lucrative business and secure the future of a diverse energy mix for an industry under pressure to s 'adapt. Oil and gas concerns have prompted incentives to develop carbon capture technology in large part because the process allows them to continue pumping fossil fuels and continue to align with Biden administrations pushing for emissions. net zero. Republicans promoting climate change legislation have stressed the important role of carbon capture as a means of limiting emissions. Conservationists fear that carbon capture will put the emphasis on renewable energy. They argue that the United States will not meet key emissions reduction targets without significantly reducing fossil fuel use. The Biden administration has indicated it is prepared to strengthen incentives for carbon capture in the Made In America tax plan released earlier this month. Exxon has not said how much it will put up for the project. Last year, the company suspended a smaller $ 260 million carbon capture project in Wyoming due to the economic downturn from COVID-19. It's not the only oil and gas company pushing for carbon capture. Chevron Corp.

is in partnership with Microsoft Corp.

the oil services company Schlumberger New Energy

and Clean Energy Systems, a private company, to build a carbon capture plant in California. The ability of powers like Exxon, Chevron and other Big Oil competitors to scale carbon capture is part of the appeal of those in favor of the technology. Lily: Big banks, including JPMorgan and Citi, have invested $ 3.8 trillion in fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement Exxon shares have risen 34% in the past year and so far in 2021. Chevron shares have risen by around 20% in 2021 to date and 24% in the last year.

