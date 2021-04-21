Cannabis stocks drop on 4/20 as push for banking bill wears off amid concerns over its fate in Senate





Cannabis stocks fell across the board on Tuesday, wiping out their pre-market gains, as the initial boost offered by the passage of a House banking bill on Monday night gave way to uncertainty as to his likely fate in the Senate.

We don’t see an immediate path for SAFE in the Senate, as Democratic Senate leadership will likely try to advance legalization legislation first, Cowen Washington Research Group analyst Jaret Seiberg said in a note.

It was after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democrat of New York, vowed to make cannabis reforms a key part of the current Congress and called for an end to the federal ban that continues to classify cannabis alongside heroin and which has hampered the development of the sector. . Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic agreed that Schumer and his supporters are more likely to aim for comprehensive reform and avoid less ambitious isolated changes at the federal level. To see now: U.S. cannabis growers now favored by Wall Street analysts, who have been angered by Canadian companies That said, with the sizable limits of a two-year term in Congress, the seemingly lukewarm support of President Bidens, and the threat of a Republican filibuster, we are beginning to see a compromise scenario as highly likely, Zuanic wrote in a commentary. note to customers. Too much has been said for these leading Democrats to end up doing nothing on the marijuana reform front, in our opinion. Don’t miss: New York’s 13% cannabis tax may be too high because state has one of America’s most sophisticated black markets, expert says Zuanic is considering a smaller bill, which would include decriminalization at the federal level, which is acceptable to Biden based on previous comments, and the corresponding rescheduling of cannabis from Class 1 status. This would also include banking reform to achieve Republican support and allowing states to decide their own agendas, possibly including incentives for those who introduce the key social equity provisions that the drafters have sought. This scenario would be positive for US multistate operators as they would benefit from banking reform and would not be burdened by interstate commerce efforts and spending or medium-term distribution changes. The banking reform provisions would be beneficial for valuations, as they would likely encourage US stock exchanges to list MSOs, which are now reserved for Canadian stock exchanges or the over-the-counter market. “

We believe that the valuations have been stretched considerably to the highs and that the market is once again opening the door to buy high quality cannabis companies at significantly better valuations.

“ Such a move would mean, in our view, that the Toronto Stock Exchange and US exchanges would have to agree with the large licensed Canadian producers who buy US MSOs (in whole or in equity), Zuanic said. Korey Bauer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of theCannabis Growth Fundof Foothill Capital Management, said the House vote is already built into the market, so the market is now waiting to see what happens in the Senate. In addition, cannabis stocks are currently highly correlated with all markets, he said. The correlation of cannabis decoupled from the market in early 2021 and was in fact negative on an ongoing basis. Now this correlation is at the highest level since November 2020. The wider SPX market,

-0.68%

was significantly lower on Tuesday, putting U.S. stocks on track for consecutive losses, as concerns about rising coronavirus cases around the world offsetting good results by U.S. companies for the first quarter. To see now: Happy 420: Unofficial Vacation Could Generate $ 370 Million In Legal Cannabis Sales In addition to the decline, profits for large Canadian cannabis companies have mostly disappointed this season, with the effects of COVID-19, price pressure and oversupply continuing to hurt results. We believe the valuations have been stretched considerably to the highs and that the market is once again opening the door to buying high-quality cannabis companies at significantly better valuations, Bauer said. Individual investors on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum have been talking about marijuana stocks, sending stocks of some listed cannabis companies in the United States on a roller coaster ride. Photo credit: Annie Sakkab / Bloomberg

In this context, Cannabis ETF THCX,

-5.20%

was down 3.9% with almost all of its components trading lower, with only cbcMD Inc. YCBD,

-1.49%

slightly higher. Canopy Growth Corp. CGC,

-6.92% CANNABIS,

-6.34%

was down 6%, Cronos Group Inc. CRON,

-5.98% CRON,

-5.45%

was down 4.9% and Tilray Inc. TLRY,

-8.89%

was down 7.5%. Aphria Inc. APHA,

-8.81% HERE,

-8.58% ,

with which it merges, was down 7.4%. To see now: Aphria and Tilray Cannabis merger takes another step towards approval Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB,

-6.59% ACB,

-6.05%

was down 3.5%. Among the American companies, GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG,

-4.41%

was down 5.2%, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. HRVSF,

-0.70% HARV,

+ 0.56%

was down 4.2% and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF,

-2.44% CARE,

-1.53%

was down 4.1%. See: GrowGeneration Shares 2.9% Pre-Market Rise After Supporting 2021 Revenue Forecast Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF,

-1.23%

was down 2.3% and cannabis software provider Akerna Corp. KERN,

-13.07%

was down 12.8%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos