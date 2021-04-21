Chattanooga-built Volkswagen electric vehicle named ‘World Car of the Year’

This story was updated at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with more information.
Along with Volkswagen’s tooling to build an electric SUV in Chattanooga, the vehicle was named Tuesday as “World Car of the Year” in 2021 for its environmental friendliness and technology.
Volkswagen’s compact SUV ID.4, now made in Germany but due to be assembled in Chattanooga next year, was nominated by a group of more than 90 international automotive journalists from 28 countries, according to the company.
“The first identification model for key markets in Europe, China and the United States carries our electric offensive around the world,” said Ralf Brandstatter, general manager of Volkswagen passenger cars at the German manufacturer.
Mark Gillies, acting head of communications for Volkswagen Group of America, said the auto giant wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.
“To meet these demands, you have to be significantly electrified,” he said recently.
Gillies also called the ID.4 SUV “the most technological car on the market,” noting that the vehicle has Level 2 autonomous functionality.
“We want it to be like buying a consumer electronics item,” he said of the battery-powered vehicle.
To be eligible for the award, vehicles must be manufactured in volumes of at least 10,000 units per year, the company said. In addition, vehicle prices must be below the level of luxury cars in their main markets and be sold in at least two major markets on two or more continents between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.
The World Car Awards are presented by automotive journalists who vote on the best innovations in the global market, the company said.
VW is spending $ 800 million at the Chattanooga plant to add more than 750,000 square feet to produce the most environmentally friendly electric vehicles. That total includes a 564,000 square foot expansion of the body shop where workers will build both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles on the same assembly line.
Tom du Plessis, chief executive of Volkswagen Chattanooga, said 500 new robots were to be installed in the body shop to focus on electric vehicles.
“There is a high level of automation,” he said.
At the same time, VW announced plans to add 1,000 more jobs as part of the expansion.
VW CEO Chattanooga said he plans to start production of the ID.4 in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
“It will be exactly the same car” as the one being assembled in Germany with a few “small internal changes,” du Plessis said.
The World Car Awards jury recognized the direct emissions-free emissions and technological advancements of the ID.4 SUV with its 82 kWh (gross) electric battery, a full range of driver assistance and features such as auto-update. software update live, according to VW.
Volkswagen plans to deliver around 150,000 ID.4s worldwide this year, with at least one new all-electric model entering the global market each year.
This ID.4 victory is the fifth “World Car of the Year” award given to Volkswagen AG in the last 17 years of this award. VW took the last victory in 2013 with the Golf. The World Car Awards are administered by a non-profit association.
