Breweries in the Erie region are part of the growing trend of product shipping

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, words like “resilient” and “agile” have been used to describe businesses that have adapted to changing circumstances.

The conditions also apply to the craft beer industry of Pennsylvanias. Before the pandemic, only four Pennsylvania breweries were shipping. This number has increased to 40.

COVID-19 hit and there was so much uncertainty. People were reluctant to go out and even go to the stores, so what’s the best option? Let’s have the beer delivered right to my door. You’ve just seen this explosion since then with more breweries adding the service, says Chadd Balbi, co-owner of Breweries in PA, an online media company covering the craft beer scene in Pennsylvania.

With co-owner Matt Kozar, Balbi has been covering Pennsylvania craft beer since 2016 through his website.www.breweriesinpa.com, who garnered over a million pageviews in 2020 and has social media followers on both his Facebook page and his group.

Direct-to-consumer shipping for breweries took off once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Rivalry Brews, a third-party company, was also launched in May 2020 to ship on behalf of breweries.

Pennsylvania breweries have been able to ship beer since October 2017, when the Liquor Control Board changed the status code The challenge was that breweries initially had to rely on courier services for transport.

However, following the success of COVID-19, UPS took action to allow Pennsylvania licensed breweries to ship directly to consumers through its services. The company even created a special beer addendum on its website.

Basically, UPS got into the beer shipping game and that eliminated the third-party courier. It really opened everything up, says Balbi.

In March, Erie Ale Works became the third brewery in Northwestern Pennsylvania and the 39th in the state to add direct-to-consumer delivery. Lavery Brewing Co. and Voodoo Brewery also offer statewide delivery.

For us, it was an easy decision once we realized we could do it, says Jeff McCullor, co-owner of Erie Ale Works. It makes us more accessible to customers that we don’t usually have the chance to reach, and it’s easy facilitation. The pandemic has forced us to really focus our efforts on e-commerce, to refine it, and this is the latest example of that.

As it stands, nearly 10% of all breweries in Pennsylvania offer statewide delivery, and while that number is eventually peaking, McCullor doesn’t think the service is going to go away anytime soon.

