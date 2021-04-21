Breweries in the Erie region are part of the growing trend of product shipping

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, words like “resilient” and “agile” have been used to describe businesses that have adapted to changing circumstances.

The conditions also apply to the craft beer industry of Pennsylvanias. Before the pandemic, only four Pennsylvania breweries were shipping. This number has increased to 40.

COVID-19 hit and there was so much uncertainty. People were reluctant to go out and even go to the stores, so what’s the best option? Let’s have the beer delivered right to my door. You’ve just seen this explosion since then with more breweries adding the service, says Chadd Balbi, co-owner of Breweries in PA, an online media company covering the craft beer scene in Pennsylvania.

With co-owner Matt Kozar, Balbi has been covering Pennsylvania craft beer since 2016 through his website.www.breweriesinpa.com, who garnered over a million pageviews in 2020 and has social media followers on both his Facebook page and his group.

Pennsylvania breweries have been able to ship beer since October 2017, when the Liquor Control Board changed the status code The challenge was that breweries initially had to rely on courier services for transport.

After:Has your family drunk beer legends?

However, following the success of COVID-19, UPS took action to allow Pennsylvania licensed breweries to ship directly to consumers through its services. The company even created a special beer addendum on its website.

Basically, UPS got into the beer shipping game and that eliminated the third-party courier. It really opened everything up, says Balbi.

In northwestern Pennsylvania, Voodoo Brewery and Lavery Brewing Co. have been shipping statewide for several months. In March, Erie Ale Works became the third regional brewery to add service.

For us, it was an easy decision once we realized we could do it, says Jeff McCullor, co-owner of Erie Ale Works. It makes us more accessible to customers that we don’t usually have the chance to reach, and it’s easy facilitation. The pandemic has forced us to really focus our efforts on e-commerce, to refine it, and this is the latest example of that.

After:Taste well-crafted chocolate beers in the Erie region

As it stands, nearly 10% of all breweries in Pennsylvania offer statewide delivery, and while that number is eventually peaking, McCullor doesn’t think the service is going to go away anytime soon.

It will go up to a point and then it will level off. The work-from-home culture has changed things, however, and I don’t think it’s going away, he says. People are now used to services like DoorDash or Instacart, where they don’t have to go anywhere and don’t want to go anywhere either. If you can continue to buy beer without leaving your house, even if it costs more, people will continue to do so.

Answer to a need

Breweries outside of Pennsylvania have also started shipping to the state, including popular national brands such as Other Half Brewing, The Veil Brewing Co., and Aslin Beer Co. to consumers.

For fans of popular Ohio breweries, such as Clevelands Masthead Brewing Co. or Cuyahoga Falls Missing Mountain Brewing Co., Rivalry Brews is available to ship these brands to your doorstep. Rather than offering their own shipping services, many Ohio breweries have partnered up with Rivalry Brews, which ships on their behalf.

After:John Russell Brewing Co., an addition to the UPick6 family, finally opens on Upper Peach

The third-party shipping service launched in May 2020 and now ships to 41 states, including Pennsylvania. Part of its profits is donated to Responsible, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning up Lake Erie and other freshwater lakes.

We do most of the packing and shipping work, so it’s beneficial for breweries to partner with us, ”says Adam Esker, co-owner of Rivalry Brews. We were working on the growth, expansion and addition of breweries. and virtually beer tastings too.

Shipping is not for everyone

A potential argument against increasing shipping could be that consumers now have too many options when it comes to craft beer, but neither Balbi nor McCullor see it that way. Historically, craft beer has been an industry where the rising tide lifts all ships. They believe this will be the case here as well.

After:Jennie Geisler: Twisted Elk Brewery Opening in Lake City

For small breweries, the idea of ​​adding a shipping service can seem daunting. Based on their output, this might also be impossible.

Take Second Sin Brewing Co., a popular little brewery in the Philadelphia suburb of Bristol. The brewery cannot ship to Erie because their production operation is not large enough.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s something the brewery can’t aspire to.

It’s definitely something we would love to explore, and every couple of months we come back to it. For our size, in particular, it just doesn’t make sense at the moment, says Mike Beresky, co-owner of Second Sin Brewing Co. But our goal is ultimately to add a few more tanks, and once we have more. fermentation space. , this is definitely something we will be exploring. I think these drop shipping sales to consumers are a trend that is here to stay. I also think it’s an industry where competition breeds success, so I think all of this is ultimately very good for us.

Pennsylvania Breweries that ship statewide

Aurochs Brewing Co., Emsworth

Beaver Brewing Co., Beaver Falls

Brew Gentleman, Braddock

Brewing of broken cup, Andalusia

Brothers Kershner Brewing Co., Skippack

Br Daddy’s Brewing Co., Allentown

Cinderlands Beer Co., Pittsburgh

Conshohocken Brewing Company, Conshohocken

Erie Ale Works, Erie

Fegley’s Brew Works, Allentown

Free Will Brewing Co., Perkasie

Grist House Craft Brewery, Pittsburgh

Here & Now Brewing Co., Honesdale

Hidden River Brewing Co., Douglassville

Highway Manor Brewing Co., Camp Hill

Legal Notice Beer Co., Hatfield

La Cabra Brewery, Berwyn

Lavery Brewing Co., Erie

Levante Brewing Co., West Chester

Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Malvern

Love City Brewing Co., Philadelphia

Retriever Brewing Co. Lehigh Valley

Rotunda Brewing Co., Annville

Round Guys Brewing Co., Lansdale

Roy Pitz Brewing Co., Chambersburg

Shy Bear Brewing, Lewistown

Stable 12 Brewing Co., Phoenixville

Sterling Pig Brewery, Media

Stickman Brews, Royersford

Ales Experimental Strange Roots, Pittsburgh

Ragged Flag Brewery, Middletown

Ten7 Brewing Co., North Wales

The Larimer Beer Company, Chester

Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore

Urban Village Brewing Co., Philadelphia

Vault Brewing Co., Yardley

Voodoo Brewery, Meadville

Wallenpaupack Brewing Co., Hawley

Workhorse Brewing Co., King of Prussia

Yellow Bridge Brewery, Delmont

SOURCES: https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/media/en_US/beer_addendum.pdf http://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/Display/pabull?file=/secure/pabulletin/data/vol47/47- 43 / 1772.html