$ 100 million New Jersey Deli is nothing

By now, you’ve surely heard of the New Jersey delicatessen that just happens to be a publicly traded company with a market value of around $ 100 million. The resulting commentary focused on how this is a sign of uncontrollable markets that, as hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital written in a letter to clients, is “fractured and possibly breaking completely.”

While the example of Hometown International Inc. sounds outrageous, it doesn’t take much effort to show that it really doesn’t prove anything about the current state of the markets. The reality is that bulletin board stocks often trade well above their fair value no matter what part of the market cycle we are in, and this is not a sign that the markets are. broken. Nor is it proof of irrational investor exuberance or proof that regulators have collapsed.

The $ 100 million deli Hometown International has one store in rural New Jersey Source: Bloomberg



Start with the view at 30,000 feet: as Review of national legislation explains that not all securities are traded on a credible auction-based exchange. The National Quotation Bureau, or NQB, was organized as a source for knowing the quoted prices for non-traded stocks in 1913. The quotes were published on pink colored sheets of paper. Hence the name “pink leaves”.

These contracts, by definition, do not require any financial standard to be traded. The securities on the Pink Platform are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and therefore are not subject to any disclosure or reporting requirements. the SEC summarizes the situation in this way: “Companies in the OTC Markets Group pink market are not required to meet any minimum standards.” They can be bankrupt or be shell companies – and they often are. Generally accepted accounting principles? Meh! They may or may not be transparent. Full disclosure? Their call! No public disclosure? Sure no problem!

More than

Most investors understand to stay away from pink leaf stocks. Many of these companies go public by reverse merger into shell companies. It’s the equivalent of paying to go public, instead of raising capital through a traditional initial public offering. Very often, they become the domain of “boiler room” sales pitches and “pump and dump” projects. Hollywood has even made a few movies about them.

The fact that these unregulated companies are, well, unregulated doesn’t prove that the SEC is sleeping behind the wheel, but rather intentionally. So what is said that investors sent this small company with $ 13,976 in sales in 2020 to a valuation of $ 100 million? Not a lot. Guess you can tell Hometown at least owns the land under the deli.

In 2015, I wrote about a $ 100 million grilled cheese food truck business. It owned a total of four trucks, each of which is a rapidly depreciating asset. To be honest, like Hometown International’s “really good pastrami”, they were “really good grilled cheese sandwiches.” The problem, as we discussed, was that they weren’t nine digits good. The company stopped trading publicly in 2019, and in July 2020 announced its closure.

Writing about this silly business was my attempt to confirmation – I was looking for evidence contrary to the general bullish trend of the market. The best I could find was a bulletin board company that was soon taken off the list.

Since then, the markets have doubled.

My takeaway is that overly general conclusions should not be drawn from message boards or pink leaf companies. A single outlier only proves that a given company is likely to be mispriced and not representative of the entire stock market.

There are dozens of small businesses currently trading on the pink sheets that are changing hands at absurd valuations. Why? Because no one has any incentive to find them and bring them back to reality. They are too small for institutions to care about; it is a market inefficiency that no one cares to correct. (Didn’t the GameStop Saga teach people about the dangers of short selling small, poorly traded companies?) Therefore, we’ve always had a lot of stocks of really stupid companies that trade at valuations really absurd.

One thing Einhorn must have been right: “Small investors who find themselves drawn into these situations risk being harmed in the long run.” The likelihood of investors losing money is high. But that doesn’t give anyone carte blanche to argue through outliers. This could turn out to be just as good a way to lose money as it is to buy pink stocks.

