Business
$ 100 million New Jersey Deli is nothing
By now, you’ve surely heard of the New Jersey delicatessen that just happens to be a publicly traded company with a market value of around $ 100 million. The resulting commentary focused on how this is a sign of uncontrollable markets that, as hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital written in a letter to clients, is “fractured and possibly breaking completely.”
While the example of Hometown International Inc. sounds outrageous, it doesn’t take much effort to show that it really doesn’t prove anything about the current state of the markets. The reality is that bulletin board stocks often trade well above their fair value no matter what part of the market cycle we are in, and this is not a sign that the markets are. broken. Nor is it proof of irrational investor exuberance or proof that regulators have collapsed.
Start with the view at 30,000 feet: as Review of national legislation explains that not all securities are traded on a credible auction-based exchange. The National Quotation Bureau, or NQB, was organized as a source for knowing the quoted prices for non-traded stocks in 1913. The quotes were published on pink colored sheets of paper. Hence the name “pink leaves”.
These contracts, by definition, do not require any financial standard to be traded. The securities on the Pink Platform are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and therefore are not subject to any disclosure or reporting requirements. the SEC summarizes the situation in this way: “Companies in the OTC Markets Group pink market are not required to meet any minimum standards.” They can be bankrupt or be shell companies – and they often are. Generally accepted accounting principles? Meh! They may or may not be transparent. Full disclosure? Their call! No public disclosure? Sure no problem!
Most investors understand to stay away from pink leaf stocks. Many of these companies go public by reverse merger into shell companies. It’s the equivalent of paying to go public, instead of raising capital through a traditional initial public offering. Very often, they become the domain of “boiler room” sales pitches and “pump and dump” projects. Hollywood has even made a few movies about them.
The fact that these unregulated companies are, well, unregulated doesn’t prove that the SEC is sleeping behind the wheel, but rather intentionally. So what is said that investors sent this small company with $ 13,976 in sales in 2020 to a valuation of $ 100 million? Not a lot. Guess you can tell Hometown at least owns the land under the deli.
In 2015, I wrote about a $ 100 million grilled cheese food truck business. It owned a total of four trucks, each of which is a rapidly depreciating asset. To be honest, like Hometown International’s “really good pastrami”, they were “really good grilled cheese sandwiches.” The problem, as we discussed, was that they weren’t nine digits good. The company stopped trading publicly in 2019, and in July 2020 announced its closure.
Writing about this silly business was my attempt to confirmation – I was looking for evidence contrary to the general bullish trend of the market. The best I could find was a bulletin board company that was soon taken off the list.
Since then, the markets have doubled.
My takeaway is that overly general conclusions should not be drawn from message boards or pink leaf companies. A single outlier only proves that a given company is likely to be mispriced and not representative of the entire stock market.
There are dozens of small businesses currently trading on the pink sheets that are changing hands at absurd valuations. Why? Because no one has any incentive to find them and bring them back to reality. They are too small for institutions to care about; it is a market inefficiency that no one cares to correct. (Didn’t the GameStop Saga teach people about the dangers of short selling small, poorly traded companies?) Therefore, we’ve always had a lot of stocks of really stupid companies that trade at valuations really absurd.
One thing Einhorn must have been right: “Small investors who find themselves drawn into these situations risk being harmed in the long run.” The likelihood of investors losing money is high. But that doesn’t give anyone carte blanche to argue through outliers. This could turn out to be just as good a way to lose money as it is to buy pink stocks.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Robert burgess at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]