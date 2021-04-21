Affinor Growers to Host Private Placement with Canadian Stock Exchange Cryptocurrency: AFI.CN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Affinor Growers Inc. (Refiner or the Company) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it will support the cryptocurrency markets and accept payments for the licensing and construction of facilities globally at prices at the filing date in BITCOIN, DOGECOIN, STABLECOIN and others who are determined to follow the SEC and IIROC regulations. Affinor will also be the first CSE and OTC listed company to accept BITCOIN in its private placements with direct transfer into the affinor.crypto domain portfolio. Affinor will convert the cryptocurrency into legal tender for the completion of the private placement. Affinor believes that many currencies around the world in less advantaged economies have a huge disadvantage. They cannot attract or create sustainable growth like richer nations. Affinor Growers believes that cryptocurrency will facilitate the transfer of technology and help developing countries sustainably produce food and cannabis, as well as increased employment and education supported by new technologies. clean agriculture. Affinor looks forward to joining the senior ranks of some of the large cap industry companies that have announced the acceptance of BITCOIN such as TESLA and AMAZON. Nick Brusatore CEO: I am absolutely delighted that Affinor Growers is the first CSE member to accept BITCOIN. We plan to move as fast as possible to take advantage of the glut of capital sitting in unused crypto profits and pave the way in the Cleantech vertical farming space around the world. Once again, I would like to thank the shareholders of Affinor Growers for their continued support and patience as we work to launch fruit and vegetable production and our application for a cannabis micro-cultivation license this summer in Abbotsford. in British Columbia. About Affinor Affinor is a company listed on the CSE under the symbol AFI and on the OTCQB under the symbol RSSFF. Affinor focuses on the development of vertical agricultural technologies and on the use of these technologies to grow fruits, vegetables and cannabis in a sustainable manner. To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick brusatore

Director / CEO [email protected]

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: [email protected]

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This press release includes certain statements which may be considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new press release, other than statements of historical fact, which deal with events or developments that the company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and which are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “believes”. “,” Plans “,” potential “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” are going “,” would occur “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include market prices, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of the company on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements in the event that the beliefs, estimates or opinions of management, or other factors, change.

