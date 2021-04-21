Affinor Growers to Host Private Placement with Canadian Stock Exchange Cryptocurrency: AFI.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Affinor Growers Inc. (Refiner or the Company) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it will support the cryptocurrency markets and accept payments for the licensing and construction of facilities globally at prices at the filing date in BITCOIN, DOGECOIN, STABLECOIN and others who are determined to follow the SEC and IIROC regulations. Affinor will also be the first CSE and OTC listed company to accept BITCOIN in its private placements with direct transfer into the affinor.crypto domain portfolio. Affinor will convert the cryptocurrency into legal tender for the completion of the private placement.
Affinor believes that many currencies around the world in less advantaged economies have a huge disadvantage. They cannot attract or create sustainable growth like richer nations. Affinor Growers believes that cryptocurrency will facilitate the transfer of technology and help developing countries sustainably produce food and cannabis, as well as increased employment and education supported by new technologies. clean agriculture. Affinor looks forward to joining the senior ranks of some of the large cap industry companies that have announced the acceptance of BITCOIN such as TESLA and AMAZON.
Nick Brusatore CEO: I am absolutely delighted that Affinor Growers is the first CSE member to accept BITCOIN. We plan to move as fast as possible to take advantage of the glut of capital sitting in unused crypto profits and pave the way in the Cleantech vertical farming space around the world. Once again, I would like to thank the shareholders of Affinor Growers for their continued support and patience as we work to launch fruit and vegetable production and our application for a cannabis micro-cultivation license this summer in Abbotsford. in British Columbia.
About Affinor
Affinor is a company listed on the CSE under the symbol AFI and on the OTCQB under the symbol RSSFF. Affinor focuses on the development of vertical agricultural technologies and on the use of these technologies to grow fruits, vegetables and cannabis in a sustainable manner.
