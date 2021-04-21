US marijuana use has increased 56% since 2018, new survey finds





Multistate operator Cresco Laboratories (OTC: CRLBF) reported Friday that a survey conducted by its Sunnyside dispensary unit, in conjunction with data specialist YouGov, recently indicated a significant increase in marijuana use in the United States. The survey, in which nearly 5,000 Americans were asked about their cannabis habits, found that about 25% of them had used marijuana in the previous year – 56% more than the 16% of a similar survey carried out in 2018. Other survey results show that 43% of people aged 65 and over have tried cannabis, for the first time in their lives, in the past year. In a slightly higher percentage (44%), people with children under the age of 18 also used it for the first time. Another finding is that men and women use it equally often. There are many factors at play here. Along with the more obvious – the ever-growing number of states that have legalized recreational sale and consumption, seeking relief from boredom during the coronavirus pandemic – American consumers are increasingly accepting marijuana and the culture that goes with it. The stigma around weeds is melting. These findings, of course, will serve as a morale booster for both marijuana users and the companies that serve them – like Cresco Labs. The company quoted its senior vice president of customer experience, Cris Rivera, as saying that “the industry is ready to meet these new consumers to introduce them to its precisely dosed products, safe and professional packaging and point-of-sale locations. welcoming ”. But it will take more than that to convince investors to put money into the generally loss-making pot industry. On Tuesday, despite the encouraging results, Cresco Labs saw its stock price drop 6.1%, while the S&P The 500 index fell just 0.7%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos