Electrification and industrial sectors drive revenue growth Oslo Stock Exchange: KIT





(2021-04-21) Kitron today released quarterly figures showing strong growth in the Electrification and Industrial market sectors. Kitrons’ turnover for the first quarter was NOK 938 million, an increase of 7% over last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 7.0 percent in the first quarter, compared to 6.7 percent in the same quarter last year. Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, comments:

We continue to capitalize on two of the most fundamental changes in the global economy: the shift to renewables and electrification and the rapid growth of machine-to-machine communications.

The demand is very strong. However, as the overall material supply situation is difficult, Kitrons operations will need to be flexible to meet demand.

Overall, the first quarter shows that Kitrons’ growth is following the strategic path we outlined in our financial markets presentation in March. Increase in income

Kitrons’ turnover for the first quarter was NOK 938 million, compared to NOK 878 million in the same quarter last year. Currency-adjusted growth on consolidation was 9 percent. As previously noted, Kitron has realigned the market sectors the company reports on to better reflect current activity as well as identified growth opportunities. Two new market sectors are added: electrification and connectivity. In the first quarter, there was strong revenue growth in electrification, connectivity and industrial sectors, while revenues declined in defense / aerospace. As expected, medical device revenues have been gradually normalized following the surge in demand linked to the pandemic in 2020. Strong order book

The order book ended at NOK 2,060 million, virtually unchanged from last year. The backlog increased in the electrification, connectivity and industrial sectors. As expected, the medical device order book declined. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, the increase in the order book was 8% compared to last year. Improved profitability

First quarter operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 65.4 million, compared to NOK 58.4 million last year. EBITDA amounted to NOK 90.2 million, compared to NOK 82.7 million last year. Profit after tax was NOK 43.4 million, compared to NOK 40.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of NOK 0.24, compared to 0.23 last year. Solid operating cash flow

Operating cash flow amounted to NOK 78.3 million, compared to NOK 102.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net working capital amounted to NOK 1,035 million, an increase of 2% compared to the same quarter last year. Capital efficiency ratios are expected to improve in the future. Outlook

For 2021, Kitron forecasts a turnover of between NOK 3,900 and 4,200 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 6.8 and 7.4 percent. The outlook for 2021 implies that Kitron is back on its long-term trajectory in terms of revenue and profitability after exceptional growth in 2020, largely driven by Corona-related demand in the medical device industry. Growth is driven by the connectivity, electrification and industrial sectors. The medical device sector should be standardized and aligned with previous years. The outlook for Defense / Aerospace is slightly down. The quarterly report and presentation are attached in PDF format. The interim report is presented today at 8:30 am CEST. The presentation will be given in English by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander, and will be webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210421_1 For more information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, Tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

Email: [email protected] Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the connectivity, electrification, industrial, medical device, and defense / aerospace industries. The company is established in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron reported sales of approximately NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has approximately 1,800 employees. www.kitron.com This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. Kitron Report 2021 Q1

Introducing Kitron 2021 Q1

