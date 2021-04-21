Agreement Cuts LG&E Tariff Rise, Keeps Fixed Costs Equal | In depth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A deal reached on Monday would reduce the rate hike proposed by Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities by about a third and prevent utilities from implementing another price increase until July 1 2025.

But hundreds of thousands of utility customers are still looking at substantial bill increases starting this summer.

the deal negotiated by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office That means LG&E customers in the Louisville area are likely to see the combined electricity and gas utility bill increase by about 5% as of July, to $ 173.19 on average. Then in July 2022, the combined bill will rise to an average of $ 176.59, an increase of 6.8% from current prices.

LG&E had called for increases that would have increased the combined bill by about 11%.

Unit of PPL Corp. Investor-owned LG&E has raised rates six times since 2008. This will be the seventh increase in 13 years.

Cameron, whose office represents the interests of ordinary citizens when Kentucky’s regulated utilities seek to raise prices, was not available for an interview on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

“As a watchdog for Kentucky taxpayers, we sought a settlement with LG&E and KU that saves Kentuckians more than $ 113 million in proposed tariff increases and ensures that companies will not impose additional tariff increase before July 1, 2025, “Cameron said in a statement. Press release.

The deal has yet to be approved by the Kentucky Civil Service Commission, but it has been accepted by utilities and all other entities involved in the dispute, including the Louisville and Lexington metro governments and groups. consumers, environment and housing.

The deal is a “reasonable compromise” reached after two days of negotiations on Thursday and Friday, Kent Blake, LG&E chief financial officer, said in a document filed with the committee on Monday.

The deal comes just a week before the commission, a board of directors made up of three people appointed by the governor of Kentucky, begins hearings in which it was to decide whether and to what extent the LG&E & KU increases are authorized.

“The reality is that there will probably always be some kind of rate increase. So I think our efforts have been to try and minimize that,” said Cathy Kuhn, executive director of the Louisville Metropolitan Housing Coalition, who advocates an income people. MHC was a party to the rate hike case and approved the settlement.

If that goes into effect, LG&E would charge its average residential customer 7.2% more for electrical service and 6.4% more for gas use, according to Cameron’s office. This is less than the 11.8% sought by LG&E for electric customers and the 9.13% sought for LG&E gas users.

It was not immediately clear when the new tariffs would go into effect, but LG&E and KU had targeted July. The first-year increases would be somewhat offset by “economic over-credit” that will disappear in mid-2022, as utilities offered when the rate hike was unveiled last November.

No increase in fixed charges

In what Kuhn called a significant victory, the regulation prevents utilities from making changes to their basic service charges – the fixed monthly charges that electricity and gas customers pay whether they use or not. Energy. LG&E had sought to increase the fixed fee from $ 33 per month today (for the residential customer with electric and gas service) to $ 39.

In recent years, LG&E and KU have sought aggressive increases in fixed costs. Utilities say customers will benefit from less volatile bills and have fixed expenses to cover.

But critics say the minimum monthly fee gives consumers less energy to lower their bills and less incentive to make their homes more efficient or reduce their energy use.

Preventing an increase in customer base charges was a clear message we heard from our citizens and city officials, said Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, who is representing Louisville Metro in the case. , in a press release. This deal is a win-win for everyone in Jefferson County, as no residential customer will see an increase in their minimum monthly charges. “