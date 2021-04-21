ASML Q1 Profit Exceeds Estimates, Order Book Rises Amid Semiconductor Shortage





AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, one of the largest providers of semiconductor companies, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first quarter net profit and raised its full-year sales forecast, citing high demand amid a global computer chip shortage. FILE PHOTO: The ASML Holding logo can be seen at the company’s headquarters in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, January 23, 2019. REUTERS / Eva Plevier The company is now seeing full-year sales growth of 30%, down from its forecast of at least 10% in January. First quarter sales reached 4.36 billion euros. Compared to three months ago, we are seeing a significant increase in demand across all market segments and across our product portfolio, said CEO Peter Wennink. He noted that in addition to the demand for the company’s hardware, customers were purchasing user software in order to increase capacity as quickly as possible, which helped margins. ASML’s customers include all of the major chipmakers, TSMC, Samsung and Intel, all of which have recently announced major expansion plans that will require ASML equipment. ASML reported quarterly net profit of 1.33 billion euros ($ 1.60 billion), while analysts expected 1.08 billion euros, on revenue of 4.02 billion euros, according to data from Refinitiv. Based in the city of Veldhoven, in the south of the Netherlands, ASML is the leading manufacturer of lithography systems, huge machines that concentrate beams of energy to help map the tiny circuits of computer chips and cost up to at 200 million euros ($ 240 million) each. The company said on Wednesday that net bookings improved to 4.74 billion euros as of March 31, from 4.24 billion euros at the end of 2020. ASML said it was expanding from 10% the capacity of its supply chain for its latest machines in 2022. The bulk of ASML’s sales are to Taiwan and South Korea, with China third and the United States fourth, although its sales to China are subject to export licensing restrictions as some of its machines are considered a dual-use technology with military applications. Wennink said that in addition to consumer demand for electronics, recent plans by the United States and Europe to expand their computer chip industries in a quest for technological sovereignty are another driver of demand for its products, although it will probably waste some capital. Well, there is one beneficiary of this inefficiency of capital and that is us. ASML stock closed Tuesday at 512.00 euros, up 29% so far this year. (1 USD = 0.8315 euros) Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Hogue and Shailesh Kuber

