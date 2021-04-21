Deliverect gobbles up $ 65 million for platform that streamlines online and offline food orders

Restaurants saw a wave of use of food delivery services like Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and DoorDash last year, discovering new revenue and ways to connect with customers to make up for the fact that in-person commerce for many of them were gone overnight. But they also discovered something less appetizing: dealing with the clutter of applications and hardware they need to handle orders for their various departments is a nightmare, worse than a flat-out soufflé or sloppy Beef Wellington.

Today, a Belgian start-up called Deliver, which has built a platform to manage it all through a seamless app, today announces a big round of funding.

Highlighting the demand for its technology and the exceptional year it has just had, the company has raised $ 65 million – funding it will use to grow its business. This will include the services and integrations it provides with a wider range of physical point-of-sale terminals and third-party service providers, and target more customers – restaurants, dark kitchens, and consumer goods companies strategizing to direct contact with consumers – in a wider range of markets.

Funding is co-led by DST and Redpoint Ventures, with participation from OMERS, Newion, Smartfin and the founders. This brings the total raised by Deliverect to $ 90 million and, while the valuation is currently not disclosed, it is tracking strong growth. Last year, the company processed about $ 1 billion out of 30 million orders for its customers, with growth of nearly 750% last year.

Customers number 10,000 and include chains like KFC and Pret a Manger, smaller restaurants like Dishoom (an Indian restaurant in London, for readers outside of London), a dark food startup called Casperand consumer goods giant Unilever.

For more information on the evaluation, Toast, a company that provides similar SaaS in the United States, but also sells an all-in-one product that also includes point-of-sale hardware, is is currently working on an IPO that would value her at $ 20 billion.

The story continues

Zhong Xu, the CEO who co-founded Deliverect with Jan Hollez (CTO), Jelte Vrijhoef (CIO) and Jerome Laredo (CRO), recalled in an interview that the idea for the company dates back to a time when his father, a Asian transplant in Belgium who had built a point of sale system which he sold to Chinese restaurants, had hoped that his son would take over the family business. However, he had the entrepreneurial itch and also saw that the problem was bigger than the range of businesses his father was targeting. (Her father is still in business and they are still talking, Xu confirmed.)

This led Xu and Hollez, also friends outside of work, in 2010 to found POSiOS, which was the first iPad-based point of sale solution in Europe. This business four years later was acquired by Lightspeed, to lead its entry into restaurant outlets just before its IPO.

It wasn’t the end of the line for these two, however. “We saw that tens of thousands of customers were using our iPad system, but they were asking for something else. They wanted to delete all of their tablets,” Xu said.

What he is referring to is quite a big deal for the typical convenience food supplier. Whether it’s a restaurant, chain, dark kitchen, or a food business itself, the market for taking and fulfilling food orders has traditionally been highly fragmented. You will have a proprietary system which is used to manage orders in your restaurant itself, and another for orders that people call for pick up and take out, and a third for delivery orders taken through third party platforms. .

And that third can be more than one, depending on how many delivery networks your restaurant uses. All of these might require their own hardware components, and these customers wanted this to be simplified to a single device.

“Just try to imagine being in a restaurant: there might be people there, others calling, and between 5 and 10 tablets crying out for attention,” Hollez said in an interview. “It’s just not possible to handle this.”

The solution that Deliverect, founded in 2018, has come up with essentially consolidates all of this into a single SaaS platform that manages all of these different channels in one place.

This gives the food supplier a means to monitor and adequately manage the depleted stock and dishes that are subsequently taken off the menu, the orders arriving and where and how to best manage this across their operations. , and critically update their customers. on what they can actually order and how long it may take to fulfill that order (a supplier like Deliveroo will also use this data to calculate the time it will take not only to place the order, but also to collect and ship it. send to a customer). Deliverect also provides analytics that can help its clients figure out how to better handle all of this in the future.

While this state of affairs has been a problem for years, it has definitely worsened over the past year, Xu said, with between 10% and 30% more orders coming from delivery platforms. The company claims that using its software helps its catering customers work much more efficiently, resulting in an average 25% increase in revenue and, most importantly, an 80% decrease in order failures resulting from all this chaotic fragmentation.

The work he does with FMCG companies is also interesting: the idea here is that the brands themselves have been at an impasse that only tightened up last year, usually with a very indirect relationship. with customers: perhaps a strong link in terms of marketing. , but not when it comes to actually selling food products to customers: its sales usually involve middlemen such as stores or restaurants.

But as the D2C trend has taken off in the grocery industry, these big brands are leaving a lot on the table for competitors, and it’s even more of a problem when restaurants and stores are closed or just plain see. less attendance due to Covid. -19. Many of them have started to explore what they could do to close this gap. Xu said that overall the main focus right now is running marketing campaigns and delivering physical articles to people as part of this, but it presented some very interesting ideas on how Deliverect could develop. in the future.

For example, a new wave of super-fast grocery delivery startups is emerging, and these could represent a new wave of customers for the business and be a tool to help Unilevers around the world deliver to these platforms. forms of regular flows of its products, or indeed, FMCG companies could take advantage of these to become direct sellers of their soft drinks, pretzels and chocolates (or whatever item they wish to sell). Xu actually noted that Spain Glovo, one of these startups, is already a partner.

All of this represents an interesting future, despite the many other companies also looking for the opportunity, one of the reasons these founders and this Ghent startup have been supported by these high profile international investors.

“The explosive boom in online food delivery is forcing restaurants to change the way they operate,” Elliot Geidt, managing director of Redpoint Ventures, said in a statement. “Zhong and the Deliverect team are developing the tools and infrastructure to help restaurants thrive in a world where navigating online food delivery is about success or failure.” Zhong has a unique empathy for restaurateurs, an unrivaled technical understanding of food delivery technology. pile, and an ambition and a raw vision that leaves us very excited.

Restaurants, consumer goods companies and other businesses increasingly want to allow their customers to order on demand, ”added Tom Stafford, Managing Partner of DST Global Partners, in his own statement. lack the tools or technology to work effectively with on-demand delivery providers. Deliverect provides key software and integrations to enable these businesses to seamlessly integrate on-demand offerings. We are excited to partner with the Deliverect team as they continue to deploy their technology globally and further develop their product offering.