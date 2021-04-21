21Shares successfully completes stock split on its crypto ETPs Swiss Stock Exchange: HODL

Zurich – April 21, 2021 – 21Shares AG, the pioneering Swiss fintech ETP issuer is delighted to announce that it has completed its Corporate Action event consisting of an equity split for 10 of its ETPs. The event marks a first in the ETP segment of crypto assets.
The event was triggered to expand accessibility using futures stock splits of the majority of its ETPs for which the underlying crypto-assets have grown by over 50% in the past 4 months.
The 21Shares Board of Directors carefully monitors the health of the products to ensure that they perform as intended and continuously monitors the evolution of crypto assets. The use of a stock split allows the company to keep FTEs at prices within efficient and accessible ranges. The stock split went into effect on April 12 and lowered the net asset value of ETPs per security and increased the number of securities outstanding (see accompanying chart).
This corporate event marked an important milestone in the life of the company and demonstrates the strong performance of the underlying asset class as well as the ability of the company to generate ETP stock twists at a stage. early in its growth. Said Laurent Kssis, Managing Director of 21Shares, Global Head of ETP.
As crypto assets continue to gain traction and generate huge interest from institutional investors, ETP splitting has achieved 2 key things, on the one hand by tightening bid / ask spreads in favor of investors. investors and on the other hand by lowering the price to allow a minimum investment smaller than the price of crypto assets continue to reach record levels. concluded Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares.
Product tickers, ISIN and WKN (Kuerzel) remained unchanged. If investors have any questions about their holdings and the impact of the stock split, they should contact [email protected] or visit the website at www.21shares.com.
About 21Shares
Founded in 2018, 21Shares AG (formerly Amun) is the leading ETP fintech crypto issuer in Switzerland. It aims to make investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your broker or conventional bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, confidently, securely and affordably with the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 12 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH : SW | 21XC: GY), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW | 21XS: GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, Wiener Boerse and MTF on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Incorporated and based in the Canton of Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first crypto-basket indexed ETP (HODL) listed in November 2018 and currently manages assets of 1, US $ 5 billion. In order to be always up to date, 21Shares AG has set up an internal research team.
Contact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660
