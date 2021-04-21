Jukka Ruuska, CEO of Enento Group, leaves Helsinki Stock Exchange: ENENTO





ENENTO GROUP PLC, EXCHANGE ON APRIL 21, 2021 AT 9:00 a.m. EEST Enento CEOs of groups Jukka Ruuska leaves thand Company Enento Group Plcs CEO Jukka Ruuska has announced his resignation from the company. The Board of Directors of the Group will immediately launch the recruitment process for a new CEO. Jukka Ruuska will remain in his post until his successor takes office, but no later than October 31, 2021. After nearly a decade as CEO, it’s time for some personal renewal and something new. It was a great opportunity to develop Asiakastieto as an Enento group with excellent Enento employees engaged in business development. I am proud of the results we have achieved and I would like to thank all of my excellent colleagues. Meeting with clients is one of the best parts of this job and I want to express my gratitude to our clients for the opportunity for a real dialogue, says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of Enento Group. I would like to thank Jukka for his significant contribution to the development of Enento Group. During his tenure as CEO, the Group’s turnover increased by more than 350%. In addition, the Group, which has grown from Asiakastieto to Enento, has become a leading provider of information services in the Nordic countries. Since the stock market listing in 2015, the Group’s Total Shareholder Return has risen to 166% and the annualized return to 17.5%, says Patrick Lapvetelinen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enento Groups. ENENTO GROUP PLC For more information:

Patrick Lapvetelinen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Phone. +358 10516 0007 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Big media

enento.com/investors Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge society that has been fueling society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into information and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. , as well as financial, sales and marketing processes. Around 425 people work for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s turnover for 2020 is 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the commercial code ENENTO.

