S&P 500 Futures Little Changed in Early Morning Trading, Netflix Stock Pool

Stock futures were little changed early Wednesday morning amid a sharp drop in Netflix stocks.

S&P 500 futures hovered above the flat line while Nasdaq 100 futures traded in slightly negative territory. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37 points.

Shares of Netflix plunged about 9% in extended trading after the streaming giant reported subscriber additions far below Wall Street estimates, as surge in demand from the pandemic began to sink in. ‘fade. Netflix, however, recorded better than expected profits for the first quarter.

Wall Street has suffered back-to-back losses, as the reopening of games drove the market down as concerns about the increase in new cases of Covid around the world were renewed. The Dow Jones fell 250 points on Tuesday for its worst daily performance since March 23, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.7% and 0.9% respectively.

United Airlines plunged 8.5% on Tuesday after the carrier reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and said business and international travel are still far from a recovery. that the pandemic represents an “unprecedented risk for travelers”.

The Boe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX or Market Fear Gauge, has risen for two consecutive days, rising above 18 after hitting a 14-month low last week.

Companies posted strong quarterly results, but the bar is high for earnings to lift the stock market after a strong recovery that reached record levels this year. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are still up 10% for the year after hitting record highs on Friday.

“It’s been a very good earnings season as 90% of the S&P 500 companies delivered strong results, but the problem for equities is most of the good news has already been incorporated,” said Edward Moya, market analyst senior at Oanda. in a note.

Verizon and Chipotle Mexican Grillare were due to release figures on Wednesday.