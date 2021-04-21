IDEX Biometrics appoints James Simms as CFO of Oslo Stock Exchange: IDEX





Oslo, Norway April 21, 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA,a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has appointed James A. Simms as Chief Financial Officer effective April 26, 2021. Mr. Simms is an accomplished executive with extensive experience with publicly traded high technology companies. Since 2008, he has been CFO and member of the board of directors of Vicor Corporation (Nasdaq: VICR), for which he played a key role in the strategic and organizational repositioning of the company, leading to an expansion of the order of size of market capitalization. Prior to joining Vicor Corporation, Mr. Simms was an investment banker for two decades, most recently at Needham & Company, Inc. Mr. Simms holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School) and a BA from the University of Virginia. He will be based at the IDEX office in Wilmington, outside of Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics, comments: I am very happy to welcome Jamie to our global leadership team. His accounting, regulatory and investor relations expertise, along with his previous investment banking experience, will be invaluable to the company as we continue to accelerate commercialization and revenue growth. For more information contact:

Marianne Be, investor relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 47918 00186 Brett L Perry, US Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 1 214 272 0070 About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies providing simple, secure and personal contactless authentication for everyone. We help people make payments, prove their identity, access information, unlock devices or access buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, design and market these secure yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a rapidly growing multi-billion unit opportunity. For more information visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics Trademark statement

The IDEX wordmark and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brand or product names are the property of their respective owners. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

