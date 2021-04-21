Global Medical Business Outsourcing Market Report 2021: Market Expected To Reach $ 3.28 Billion By 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Medical Business Outsourcing Market Forecast to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis by Services, Medical and Other Information) and Application, and Geography” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer.
Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR in 2020-2027
The medical business outsourcing market is expected to reach US $ 3,287.12 million by 2027, compared to US $ 1,415.00 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The report highlights the prevailing trends in the market along with the drivers and obstacles related to the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing number of clinical trials and increasing adoption of outsourcing business coupled with increasing R&D spending across the world are driving the market growth. However, the increasing costs of drug development and clinical trials are hampering the growth of the market.
On the basis of services, the medical business outsourcing market is segmented into medical writing and editing, medical scientific liaison (MSL), medical information, medical surveillance, etc. In 2019, the medical writing and publishing segment accounted for the largest share.
The market for Medical Scientific Liaison (MSL) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for professional medical writing, editing and service provision by small, medium and giant healthcare companies. With the growing number of companies entering the market and launching their products, the demand for medical writers has increased dramatically, which has resulted in market growth for the medical writing and publishing segment.
ICON PLC, IQVIA Inc, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, SGS SA, PPD Inc, Parexel Internation Corp, Indegene, Excelya and UDG Healthcare plc are some of the leading companies operating in the medical business outsourcing market.
Companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprint and product portfolio to meet the growing demand for medical business outsourcing.
For example, in January 2019, IQVIA announced the launch of a comprehensive multi-tenant (SaaS) security platform for the life sciences industry. For example, Alderley Analytical, Almac and among others are well-known manufacturing organizations providing a wide range of integrated services to over 600 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Main topics covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Guide to the research report
1.3 Market segmentation
2. Medical Business Outsourcing Market – Key Points to Remember
3. Research methodology
4. Global Medical Business Outsourcing – Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST analysis
4.3 Expert advice
5. Global Medical Business Outsourcing Market – Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market factors
5.1.1 Growing number of clinical trials worldwide
5.1.2 Increased adoption of outsourcing activities coupled with an increase in R&D spending
5.2 Market constraints
5.2.1 Rising Costs of Drug Development and Clinical Trials
5.3 Market opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing opportunities in emerging economies
5.4 Future trends
5.4.1 Consolidation of the growing market
5.5 Impact analysis of drivers and restraint systems
6. Medical Business Outsourcing Market – Global Analysis
6.1 Global Medical Business Outsourcing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Medical Business Outsourcing Market, By Geography – Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market positioning
7. Medical Business Outsourcing Market Analysis – By Service
7.1 Overview
7.2 Medical Business Outsourcing Market, by Services, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)
7.3 Medical Business Outsourcing Market Revenue Share, by Service (2019 and 2027)
7.4 Medical writing and publication
7.5 Medical surveillance
7.6 Medical Scientific Liaisons (MSL)
7.7 Medical information
8. Medical Business Outsourcing Market Analysis – By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Medical Business Outsourcing Market, by Application, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)
8.3 Medical Business Outsourcing Market Share, by Application, 2019 & 2027, (%)
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.5 Biopharmaceutical
8.6 Medical devices
8.6.3 Therapeutic medical devices
8.6.4 Diagnostic medical devices
9. Medical Business Outsourcing Market – Geographic Analysis
10. Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global medical business outsourcing market
11. Medical Business Outsourcing Market – Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth strategies implemented by companies in the market, (%)
11.3 Organic developments
11.4 Inorganic developments
12. Company profiles
12.1 Key facts
12.2 Company description
12.3 Products and services
12.4 Financial overview
12.5 SWOT analysis
12.6 Key developments
- PLC ICON
- IQVIA Inc
- Syneos Health
- WuXi AppTec
- SGS SA
- PPD Inc
- INTERNATIONAL PAREXEL CORPORATION
- Indegene
- Excelya
- UDG Healthcare plc.
