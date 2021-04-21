Stock markets today: German poll, J&J takeover, Super League collapses

Hello. A shock poll result for Merkel’s party, J&J vaccine shipments restart and the European separatist football league could be short-lived. Here’s what moves the markets.

Berlin upheaval

Just as Armin Laschet, the leader of the German conservatives, won the nomination to lead his party in the September election, a new poll has suggested that the bloc is quickly loses its dominance over German politics. The Forsa poll released by broadcaster RTL last night showed that Merkel and Laschet’s CDU party fell 7 points to 21%, while the Greens gained 5 points to 28%. With a CDU and Greens coalition seen as the most likely outcome in the fall, the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock may well succeed Merkel as chancellor, ending more than 15 years of center-right leadership in Germany. A separate question in RTL’s poll identifies Baerbock as Germans’ preferred candidate for the job, with 32% of respondent support versus 15% of Laschet.

Take a turn

Johnson & johnson will restart shipments of its vaccine to the European Union after the bloc’s pharmaceutical regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of a possible link to cases of rare blood clots. The European Medicines Agency’s assessment on Tuesday echoed that of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which has also been linked to the rare clot. In both cases, the regulator has said Covid can be fatal and that the use of vaccines is crucial in tackling the virus. The recovery will further accelerate the region’s vaccination campaign, which has reached a milestone this month with increased vaccine supplies.

Guilty

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd when he knelt on the man’s neck for over 9 minutes, a videotaped death that sparked a summer of rage and the greatest racial calculation in the United States- United since the 1960s. Floyd’s death last May galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement, already active after years of murder by police and vigilantes. It has also sparked an urgent debate on the broader issue of inequality and institutionalized racism even beyond the United States, with protests in several European capitals.

Belly flop

From Europe The rebel football league collapsed just 48 hours after a dozen of the continent’s elite teams sparked an outcry from sports officials, politicians and supporters over their controversial plan. The six English clubs – half of the league’s original squad – have pulled out, leaving Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus of Italy to move on. sifting through the rubble. Atletico and Barca could also be in favor of the jump ship, the Telegraph reported last night. Shares of the exchange-traded clubs Manchester United and Juventus closed 6% and 4% respectively lower.

Burberry’s luxury stocks at Moncler and Hermes could be active after Kering reported first-quarter sales that topped estimates, with Gucci reporting a 24.6% increase in organic sales. It’s a busy day for European profits with Heineken, chip supplier ASML, Swedes Ericsson and Handelsbanken, Deutsche Boerse and Akzo Nobel among the companies reporting the results. In the United States, after Netflix’s disastrous quarter, it’s the turn of Verizon, Chipotle and Lam Research to give profits. Elsewhere, the UK releases inflation data and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual speech to the country where he is expected to announce spending measures to get the Russian economy moving.

While the eyes of the bond world are on the surprise drop in yields on US Treasuries, their German counterparts have been busy climbing. Bund yields rose to test a level of major long-term technical resistance as expectations continue to improve for European growth. A weekly chart of 10-year yields shows that they are on the verge of breaking out of their three-year downtrend to a level that corresponds to significant Fibonacci resistance. Traders are betting that Europe will soon catch up with its global peers, both in terms of the pace of vaccinations and economic recovery. A break and an exit from the long-term downtrend would point the way out of negative territory for the region’s benchmark yield, which traded around minus 0.26% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs strategists expect a rise to 0% and BNP Paribas to 0.2% possible, which would be the highest since early 2019.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

