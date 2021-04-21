Crédit Agricole obtains majority support for Creval’s $ 1 billion offer





MILAN (Reuters) -Credit Agricole Italia won majority backing for a $ 1 billion takeover of rival bank Creval on Wednesday, after agreeing to pay the maximum price regardless of the levels of acceptance of its offer. FILE PHOTO: A branch of Crédit Agricole bank is seen in Warsaw, Poland July 3, 2018. REUTERS / Marcin Goclowski / File Photo A low turnout had threatened to thwart the plans of the second French bank, Crédit Agricole, to consolidate its presence in Italy by consolidating the banking sector, which is its largest foreign market. On Tuesday, which was to be the penultimate day of the offer, the take-up amounted to 22.6% of the shares targeted by the offer despite an improvement in the offer price last week. Crédit Agricole Italia had raised the bid price to 12.20 euros per share against 10.50 euros initially, a level at which Creval shares were constantly trading above. He said he would only pay a higher price of 12.50 euros if acceptances exceeded 90% of Crevals’ capital, for an investment of up to 855.36 million euros ($ 1 billion). However, on Tuesday evening, he announced that he was abandoning this condition and set the price at 12.50 euros. It is still below a range of 12.95 to 22.70 euros that the board of Crevals had qualified as fair on the basis of the assessments of financial advisers Mediobanca and BofA Securities. Creval stock was up 3.8% to 12.4 euros at 8:21 a.m. GMT. Its board had rejected the watered-down offer as still too low and criticized the double-price mechanism, although it welcomed the higher price, saying it would bring the offer closer to the minimum price points. set by the advisers. Crédit Agricole Italia said investors owning an additional 27.2% of Creval have now agreed to tender their shares or confirmed that they will do so after abandoning the condition. This includes shares held by prominent Creval investor Denis Dumont, a French businessman who had bet on restructuring the Italian bank for sale, as well as investment funds Alta Global. , Hosking Partners, TIG Advisors and Petrus Advisers, who initially rejected the offer. Including the Tuesday takeover and another 2.45% stake in Creval bought in block transactions, the Italian arm of the French bank potentially controls the majority of Crevals’ capital. The takeover offer, which was scheduled to end on Wednesday, was extended until Friday. It is still conditional on reaching an acceptance threshold of 66.67%, which can however be lowered to 50% plus one share. This acquisition would double Crédit Agricole Italias’ market share in the richest regions of Italy. Crédit Agricole entered Italian retail banking in 2007, buying two northern banks and adding three small failed banks a decade later, while its asset manager Amundi bought rival Pioneer from UniCredit for 3.6 Billions of Euro’s. His latest move comes after Intesa Sanpaolo ripped off rival UBI in an unsolicited takeover last year to create a national champion with a fifth of the banking market. (1 USD = 0.8330 euros) Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za; Editing by Jason Neely, Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith

