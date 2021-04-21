DeFi Technologies and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Complete Share Exchange





In addition to the Transaction, HIVE and DeFi Technologies have created a partnership around the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem with specific applications around Ethereum and Miner Extractable Value (MEV). to three months of discussions, will enable HIVE with a strategic stake in DeFi Technologies and a broader partnership around the DeFi ecosystem with a particular emphasis on the MEV space based on Ethereum and the developments that surround it.

MEV refers to the amount of profit miners can derive from reorganizing and censoring transactions on the blockchain. This has become a big issue over the past year or so as the DeFi space has grown from US $ 3 billion at US $ 71 billion in market capitalization. Of $ 347.3 M of the SRM extracted, 88% come from DeFi activities (see graph below). As data from Coin Metrics shows, more than half of ETH miner income currently comes from transaction fees. By joining together to undertake these activities, individuals gain access to a more capital efficient market, while distributing greater returns to miners who act more altruistically. Source: Flashbots.net The DeFi sector has appreciated considerably since 2020 and has reached a tipping point with institutional investors and large corporations showing increased interest in the decentralized financial sector. In the third quarter of 2020, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released guidelines clarifying that domestic banks may provide services to stablecoin issuers in the United States. venture capital and financial institutions in the decentralized financial sector is a major step in widespread adoption of DeFi. This new strategic partnership presents a significant opportunity to create more value per mining infrastructure deployed for HIVE by leveraging MEV applications. For DeFi Technologies, the partnership gives exposure to one of Ethereum’s biggest miners, which is the backbone on which DeFi applications are built and therefore serves as a critical component in supporting the industry. About DeFi Technologies: DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that operates with the goal of increasing shareholder value by building and managing assets in the decentralized financial sector. About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth-oriented TSX.V listed company that bridges the blockchain industry and traditional financial markets. HIVE has state-of-the-art data centers Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly created digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum streaming in the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to operating margins from digital currency mining as well as a cryptocurrency portfolio. Caution regarding forward-looking information: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the transaction, the strategic partnership with HIVE and the potential for synergies and growth resulting from the partnership; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns from such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified through the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “Estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not foresee”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or indicate that certain actions, events or results “may “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will be taken “,” will occur “or” will be achieved “. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to be not as expected, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION. SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.

