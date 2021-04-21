Rio Tintos’ Iron Ore Production Declines 2% YoY | Supply chain and operations





Rio Tinto reported a decline in its quarterly iron ore production as wet weather and labor shortages impacted its mining and port operations in Western Australia. Above-average rainy weather at the mines and availability of manpower disrupted maintenance during the quarter, Rio said, while Tropical Cyclone Seroja impacted operations in April. , reports Reuters. Iron-ore Production for the quarter was 76.4 million tonnes, down 2% from the same period last year. You have to suggest that this is a pretty average result. They didn’t deliver iron ore in a strong pricing environment, said David Lennox at Fat Prophets in Sydney. There is nothing they can do about wet weather, they may have to live with changing environmental conditions. What will save them is the fact that commodity prices are generally higher, especially iron ore and copper. The world’s largest producer of iron ore shipped 77.8 million tonnes (mt) of the raw material in the quarter ended March 31, up 7% from 72.9 mt last year. It maintained its shipping forecast between 325 and 340 tonnes of iron ore in 2021. Pilbara Rio benefited from strong demand for its premium Pilbara blend products due to strong Chinese steel margins as construction activity and steel demand in the first quarter eclipsed 2020 and 2019 levels. China’s renewed focus on reducing emissions from the steel industry will likely limit steel exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, he said. Copper production has fallen 16% from levels a year ago after covid-19 prevention measures limited labor availability in Escondida, Chile. Its Oyu Tolgoi copper shipments have been affected by Chinese border restrictions due to increasing cases of covid-19. We have declared force majeure on shipments from March 30 and continue to work closely with authorities and our customers to manage the risk of supply chain disruptions, he said. Rio resumed cross-border concentrate shipments to China on April 15, but the situation is very fluid with the resurgence of covid-19 in Mongolia.

