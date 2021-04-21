Connect with us

Lord Jones launches Toronto Stock Exchange superior order: CRON

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CronosGroupInc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (Cronos Group or the Company) is pleased to unveil a new transformative marketing campaign for its premium brand Lord Jonesbrand. a brand of firsts, Lord Jones, maker of the world’s finest hemp-derived CBD infused products, today announced its first brand campaign for the U.S. market, titled A Higher Order.

For the first time in the brand’s history, Lord Jones will launch his new creation with market activations throughout the year, which will include outdoor advertising and TV sets, and the campaign will highlight the new ones. Lord Jones’ creative assets, which give adult consumers of the brand a glimpse into its magical world with breathtaking series. of ads and two unique films.

Our dream of giving consumers access to this unique world became a reality with our very first campaign. Lord Jones has always been a leader in the CBD space and this new campaign reflects the evolution and maturity of the associated brand. to our goal of bringing these amazing products to a wider audience, said Summer Frein, Managing Director, USA, Cronos Group. The surreal and imaginative beauty of the work encourages curiosity and exploration. Lord Jones’ best product experience is a transformative experience, which allows consumers to elevate any ordinary experience into a beautiful ritual, which is palpable in creation.

The campaign, A Higher Order, allows viewers to escape to the highly selected portals to the world of Lord Jones, a world where well-being becomes a moment of self-respect that can be coveted every day. The campaign images were inspired by elements of the iconic Lord Jones emblem, referring to the brand’s roots in California’s Laurel Canyon, rich in artistic and musical history. In the world, personal well-being is transformed. from routine to ritual.

At Cronos Group, investing in our brands is essential. This new Lord Jones campaign reaffirms our commitment to robust and revolutionary marketing and brand development, which aims to deliver high quality CBD products to adult consumers, said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO by Cronos Group. As leaders in the CBD category, we are excited to share this campaign with our loyal followers, and with a wider audience who may be discovering our brand for the first time.

To celebrate the brand’s campaign launch, Lord Jones will host a Sunday swim session broadcast live on his website with an audio and visual package inspired by campaign imagery with the Grammy-nominated artist and producer. Awards, Flying Lotus. Sunday, May 2 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST, is open to all consumers and encourages participants to experience their own Lord Jones CBD ritual by bathing and logging in. The experience will be accessible: www.lordjones.com/bathsessions.

The launch is supported by a renowned advertising agencyWieden + Kennedy.

About Lord Jones
Lord Jones manufactures and distributes the world’s finest hemp-derived, premium CBD infused skin care products and dietary supplements, including hand-made confectionery.The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Elle, The New Yorker, TIME, ForbesandVogueto name a few. Lord Jones took the beauty world by storm when he became theFirst timeLaunch of the CBD brand at Sephora. Celebrated for his unsurpassed quality, Lord Jones has received accolades fromFast company,Refinery29,Self, Health, InStyle, Men’s Health, GQ, Fitnessand beyond. All Lord Jones products are laboratory tested to ensure purity and consistency. For more information, or to purchase Lord Jones, visitwww.lordjones.com.

About the Cronos group
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution on five continents. The Cronos Group is committed to developing disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With the passion to responsibly improve the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building a portfolio of iconic brands. The Cronos Groups portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform, two brands for adults, COVE and Spinach, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones, Happy Dancean and PEACE +.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). All information contained in this document that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as can, will, expect, plan, anticipate, intend, potential, estimate, believe or the negative of such terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the company’s intention to build a portfolio of iconic international brands and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, performance or achievements. expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. An analysis of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be viewed at www. sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.
