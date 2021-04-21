Bain Capital plans to acquire private sources from Toshiba

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Bain Capital is considering making an offer to acquire Toshiba Corp, two people familiar with the matter said, making it one of several companies reportedly interested in privatizing the Japanese conglomerate.

FILE PHOTO: A reporter raises his hand for a question during a Toshiba press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2017. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

The U.S. company has entered into discussions with Japanese banks, including the central units of Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, to secure funding, one of the people said.

A preliminary $ 20 billion takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners this month put Toshiba on the line. Toshiba, however, on Tuesday rejected CVC’s offer as lacking in substance, though it said it would consider any credible offer.

It’s unclear whether Bain will team up with co-investors, but the sources haven’t ruled out the possibility.

CVC contacted Bain about a joint offer before its offer was made public, but Bain was not interested, the first person said.

Bain successfully approached a major complex deal involving Toshiba.

In 2017, he led a consortium with partners such as South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix and Apple Inc to win an intense and long-standing battle for control of the Toshibas chip unit, now known as Kioxia Holdings. Toshiba retains approximately 40% of Kioxia.

Bains’ plans for a Toshiba bid are preliminary and could change, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was confidential.

Bain and CVC declined to comment. Mizuho also declined to comment, while representatives of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp could not be reached immediately for comment. Both banks are lenders to Toshiba.

Toshiba said it believes being publicly traded provides a suitable capital structure for enhancing long-term value creation, but added that its board will not ignore various proposals. , including those aimed at privatizing the company.

Private equity giant KKR & Co Inc and Canadas Brookfield Asset Management are also exploring potential offers for Toshiba, the two and one other person familiar with the situation said.

KKR declined to comment. A Brookfield representative could not be reached immediately for comment, but the company has previously declined to comment on potential bid reports.

Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and Norinchukin Bank are also considering an offer, a Japanese newspaper reported.

CVC should not aggressively pursue its candidacy. In an April 18 letter to Toshiba seen by Reuters, he said he would stand by his April 6 proposal, but would not make a takeover bid without the consent of Toshibas’ board of directors.

… we respectfully step aside to await your advice, says the letter.

The CVC’s proposal sparked a strong backlash from Toshiba executives, prompting them to pressure the government and its lenders against it, sources said.

Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned this month over CVC’s proposal, his former employer, amid criticism the offer, which promised to retain leadership, was designed to protect Kurumatani from militant shareholders.

Any takeover of the company, which has a market value of $ 18 billion, would be the largest such deal in the region this year and one of the largest in Japan.

Struck by accounting scandals, huge write-offs for its nuclear business in the United States and the sale of its semiconductor unit, Toshiba is a shadow of itself.

But it remains one of the few Japanese manufacturers of nuclear reactors and makes defense equipment, including lithium-ion batteries for submarines, which means any sale of Toshiba would require government approval.

Toshiba shares cut their earlier losses to close at 3.3% on Wednesday, marking their fourth consecutive day of decline. The share price is still up 10% from April 6, a day before it was announced that the company was considering an HVAC offering.