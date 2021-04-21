Northland Power Announces Closing of Repurchase Stock Offer Toronto Stock Exchange: NPI

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Northland Power Inc. (Northland) (TSX: NPI) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offer“) ordinary shares (Actions). A total of 22,500,500 shares, of which 2,045,500 shares issued following the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment, were issued at the offering price of $ 44.00 per share for gross proceeds. total of $ 990,022,000.

The net proceeds of the Offer will be used to finance the cash purchase price of a portfolio of renewable onshore operating assets in Spain with a combined total net capacity of 540 megawatts, with the remainder of the net proceeds being allocated. to finance equity requirements, including Baltic Power acquisition costs, anticipated short-term capital commitments for Northlands portfolio of 4 to 5 GW of identified development projects and repayment of loans under Northlands Corporate Revolving Credit Facility.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to the transition to clean energy by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green energy infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diverse generation mix comprising of terrestrial renewables, solar power and efficient natural gas, as well as the supply of energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (2.3 GW net) of operational generation capacity and a significant inventory of stadium development opportunities. early and intermediate encompassing about 4 to 5 GW of potential capacity.

Traded on the stock exchange since 1997, Northland common shares, preferred shares Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

