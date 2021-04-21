Ornua’s operating profits soar 69% despite Covid

Ornua, the country’s largest dairy exporter and maker of Kerrygold, announced a 69% increase in operating profit for last year to 83.1 million euros.

Group sales for the year increased by 0.9% to reach 2.3 billion euros.

Ornua said this performance was achieved against the backdrop of a complex business environment dominated by Covid-19, market volatility and the macroeconomic challenges of Brexit and US “punitive” tariffs.

The dairy company exports to 110 countries and sold 10 million packs of Kerrygold butter and cheese every week last year, an increase of 13%.

But he noted that the strong financial performance of 2020 was unlikely to be repeated as the global retail and restaurant landscape adjusts to the reopening of economies after the pandemic.

Ornua CEO John Jordan said there was a dramatic shift in consumer buying behavior.

“When you think of the United States which is one of our biggest markets, food consumption before Covid was 50% at home and 50% outside and Covid has changed all of that because of the lockdowns.

Ornua has seen a sharp increase in retail demand and a restaurant collapse.

“We’ve seen a lot more meals at home, a lot more baking. People have moved on to brands they can trust and luckily Kerrygold was in a lot of these sandwiches, a lot of these meals and a lot of these. recipes, ”he told Morning Ireland.

Ornua said it bought over 366,000 tonnes of Irish dairy products last year worth over € 1 billion, reaffirming its position as the world’s largest buyer of Irish dairy products.

“We are owned by manufacturing cooperatives in Ireland, which in turn are owned by 14,000 Irish dairy farming families. We are convinced that they produce the best quality milk in the world, ”said John Jordan.

It also paid member cooperatives an additional 68.7 million euros, up 54%, in bonuses and bonuses through the payment of the value of Ornua.

“We made this commitment very early in the pandemic to give people some security and reassurance,” Jordan said.

“We believe we have paid very high prices and most importantly we have kept markets and supply chains open around the world which has benefited the entire Irish dairy industry,” he said. he adds.

Ornua said its brand and own-brand portfolio has benefited from the change in consumer behavior due to Covid-19 last year, which has seen people around the world turn to the brands they trust.

Kerrygold is now the second largest brand of butter in the United States. It also continues to be the best-selling brand on supermarket shelves in Germany, with the strength of the brand supporting the launch of additional cheddar products in 2020.

In the UK, Pilgrims Choice outperformed the cheddar category with 29% year-over-year growth, securing its position as the second largest cheddar brand in the UK market.

Ornua Ingredients has also experienced positive growth, although it is particularly exposed to the impact of large-scale and prolonged restaurant closures around the world.

During the year, Ornua Ingredients North America expanded its factory in Wisconsin, resulting in 30% growth capacity, while Ornua Ingredients Europe implemented a business transformation project in two of its manufacturing plants in the UK.

Mr. Jordan said the company’s strong fundamentals – great people and great products – emerged last year.

He said this allows Ornua to maximize the opportunity offered by the change in consumer behavior, thereby doubling the growth of profitable value in the context of the global pandemic.

“Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about the gradual reopening of economies as global vaccine rollout accelerates; we have clarification on Brexit, and we welcome strong signals from the United States on improvement. trade relations between the United States and the EU, “Jordan said. .

“This, combined with Ornua’s clear and ambitious new five-year strategy focused on profitable growth in priority global markets, will ensure we continue to deliver value to the 14,000 Irish farming families we represent,” said he added.