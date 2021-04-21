Netflix, Halliburton, CSX, Chipotle: what to watch when the stock market opens today





Here’s what was looking before the opening bell on Wednesday. U.S. equity futures have slipped as the global Covid-19 infection rate and the potential for new variants have raised concerns about the pace of the global economic recovery.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts fell 0.1%. High-tech Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.3%. Read our full market overview. What’s up Markets to watch Netflix NFLX -8.03% Shares were down 8% before market release. Subscriber growth in the first quarter was weaker than expected, a potential red flag for the business as consumers begin to emerge from lockdowns and continued competition increases.

Halliburton HAL -3.58% stocks were up 1% before market launch. The oil services company turned first quarter profit despite declining year-over-year revenue as business activity picked up from the last three months of 2020.

Advance Auto Parts AAP 3.40% stocks were up 1.6% before market. Analysts at Raymond James and Morgan Stanley have raised their share price targets.

Tenet Healthcare THC 5.90% added 3% before marketing. The company announced after-hours earnings on Tuesday and updated its outlook.

FuelCell Energy FCEL 3.20% stocks fell 3.5% before market launch. The stock closed at $ 8.59 a share on Tuesday, after Wells Fargo set a price target of $ 9 a share.

CSX CSX 3.86% stocks edged down 0.2% before the bell. The rail operator’s stop line fell in the first quarter and its net profit declined compared to a year ago. A CSX Transportation freight train passes through Covington, Ky., January 13, 2020.

Photo:



Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg News



Market facts The S&P 500 real estate sector closed Tuesday at a record high for the first time since February 14, 2020, while the S&P 500 energy sector closed in correction territory.

Dogecoin, the digital currency created as a joke, has slashed its earnings after climbing more than 8,000% this year. On Tuesday, it fell to 31 cents, according to CoinDesk, despite efforts by some online users to push it down to $ 1 to recognize what some have called Doge Day.

On this day of 1982, futures contracts on the S&P 500 index became available for the first time, as they opened for trading in the booths of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Graph of the day Apple AAPL -0.85% added a paid subscription to its podcast app, along with other new products, including an updated premium iPad. Heard on the streets Dan Gallagher writes that the new iPads and iMacs may seem a bit behind the game, but there’s good reason to think they’ll always find their mark. Must read since you went to bed Fixes and Amplifications: Quarterly results for Chipotle, Whirlpool and Equifax are expected after the close on Wednesday. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that they would be released before opening. Verizon and Nasdaq reported before the opening, while an earlier version said they would report after the close. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

