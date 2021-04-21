Mark Carney to chair Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero ahead of COP26

A new initiative by the US and UK governments, designed to unite the global financial sector on the net-zero transition, has been launched, confirming Mark Carney as chairman.

Dubbed the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero (GFAN), this initiative will bring together banks, asset managers, asset owners, insurers and other financial service providers in a network designed to unify and strengthen climate ambitions in the sector. The organizers hope to bring together 160 companies as a first step.

The official launch of GFAN will take place later today (April 21), on the eve of the US government’s Earth Day climate summit.

Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, has already been confirmed as President. Other high profile participants included US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry; British Chancellor Rishi Sunak; COP26 champion Nigel Topping and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, including the founder of the Climate Disclosure Working Group (TCFD). Organizers say it will complement and expand existing campaigns such as the UN Race to Zero and the Net Zero Banking Alliance.

Full details on the requirements for GFAN members will be confirmed at the end of this week. For now, it is known that all members must have a net zero goal in place for 2050 or earlier, developed in a way that meets the requirements of Race to Zero. They should also develop science-based milestones and commit to regularly reporting progress in accordance with best practice methodologies.

Many members already have such goals. The likes of Goldman Sachs. Citi Group, Bank of America and Aviva Investors have announced targets for zero net funded issues in 2021.

It is hoped that GFAN will improve coordination and collaboration for organizations with such goals, while also supporting parts of the financial sector that do not yet have zero-interest coalitions – such as underwriters.

“GFANZ will broaden, deepen and increase ambition in the financial sector, enabling companies to demonstrate their collective commitments to support companies and countries to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said a backgrounder.

“GFANZ will also catalyze strategic and technical coordination on the steps companies need to take to align with a net zero future.”

The launch comes the same week that the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), which represents investors with $ 11 billion in assets under management, called on banks to “improve” climate targets and go further. in the divestment from fossil fuels.

COP26

The name of GFAN is, of course, a nod to COP26. Climate finance is notably one of the conference themes selected by the COP unit in the United Kingdom. However, the backgrounder indicates that the initiative will be long term.

“GFANZ will last beyond COP26”, one reads. “The journey to net zero will last for decades and will only increase in importance and priority.”

European members of the Alliance include NatWest Group, which had already set a target of halving financed emissions by 2030, and BNP Paribas, which says its plans are aligned with the Paris Agreement. The French multinational will leave thermal coal in the world by 2040 and has stopped providing new financial services to companies producing “unconventional hydrocarbons”, for example from fracking or tar sands.

“The signing of a common net zero carbon commitment, with intermediate objectives, is a decisive step in mobilizing the financial sector to defend our climate,” said Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas.

