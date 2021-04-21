Business
Mercedes-Benz EQS: the six main technological features that will blow your mind
The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been revealed and many have mixed feelings about its appearance. But when it comes to the tech it was loaded with, there are some jaws that need to be surgically repaired so they don’t bounce off the floor.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been the benchmark for automotive progress. All the latest technology and features that we now find in our everyday economy cars most often come from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This is the reason why it is arguably associated with the title of the best car in the world. . Now, as the world turns to electric vehicles, the S-Class has no choice but to go electric.
While the S-Class still lives as a normal gasoline-powered diesel sedan, there is a new all-electric S-Class called the Mercedes-Benz EQS. Just as the S-Class has always been the pioneer of automotive engineering and technology, the EQS brings many new features that we believe will ultimately trickle down to our economy cars. Here are the six technical characteristics of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS that will blow your mind.
Dynamic ambient lighting
Ambient lighting isn’t much of a problem. There are many economy cars that provide ambient lighting. However, in the EQC Mercedes added some intricate touches to make it a bit more special and functional. In the EQS, all ambient lights will dynamically change depending on what is going on in the car. For example, when you accelerate hard, the lights turn red. Or depending on the air conditioning settings, it will turn blue when you want it to be cold, or orange when the heater is on. In addition, the driver and passengers have dedicated microphones and controls for the Hey Mercedes virtual assistant. Regardless of who the system is talking to, the light in that part of the booth will change color.
Rearview mirror adjustment
While most cars come with ORVM electronic tuning, the EQS does away with the tuning selector. This means that the cameras that monitor the driver’s vision, detect which mirror the driver is looking at, and then when the driver uses the trackpad to adjust it, they automatically know whether their left or right mirror is meant to be adjusted.
Access to fingerprints
Many modern smartphones and tablets are equipped with face detection or touch ID to allow you to unlock the device. Mercedes has also integrated a fingerprint scanner to allow you to lock and unlock the vehicle via a touchpad on the center console. The most interesting feature is that you can have separate profiles for different drivers, and when you log in, it will automatically log in to the respective driver and change various aspects of the vehicle to their predetermined settings. Things like the positioning of the seats and the steering wheel, the volume of the entertainment, the air conditioning, etc.
Targeted Hey Mercedes
In the EQS, the Hey Mercedes virtual assistant is designed to listen carefully to exactly each passenger independently. Thus, if the left rear passenger needs information on their dedicated screen, they will only offer this data or activate the function on that particular seat instead of the entire cabin. This means the driver can adjust the air conditioning just for themselves, while the front passenger can activate their seat massage function without having to specify where.
The hyperscreen
Yes, the Porsche Taycan also offers something similar, which basically consists of three different screens on the dashboard. But the EQS has what Mercedes calls the Hyperscreen. Essentially, it features a clear glass panel that spans the entire dashboard. Behind there are three screens; one for the driver’s instrumentation, a large main touchscreen infotainment system and another touchscreen for the front passenger. The glass itself extends to 55 inches.
Comfort doors
The Mercedes-Benz EQS also has something called the comfort doors. The function allows the doors to open automatically when you return to the car. The EQS recognizes that you’re back and going inside, it pulls out the flush door handles and opens the door on its own. Then when you sit down and put your foot on the brake, it will also close it automatically.
