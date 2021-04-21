TR-1
|NOTIFICATION OF MAIN OPERATIONS
|1a. Identity of the underlying issuer or issuer of existing shares on which voting rights are attaskreii:
|PAYPOINT PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is not in the UK transmitter (please mark with an X if applicable)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for notification (please tick the appropriate box (es) with an X)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event modifying the distribution of voting rights
|Other (Please specify)iii: Securities lending
|X
|3. Details of the person subject to notification The obligationnotiv
|Last name
|LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
|City and country of head office (if applicable)
|LONDON, ENGLAND
|4. Full name of the shareholder (s) (if different from 3.)v
|Last name
|N / A
|City and country of head office (if applicable)
|N / A
|5. Date on which the threshold has been crossed where reachrewe:
|04/19/2021
|6. Date the issuer was notified (DD / MM / YYYY):
|04/20/2021
|7. Total positions of the person (s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of the voting rights attached to the shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights via financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in% (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of the issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|12.07%
|N / A
|12.07%
68 656 907
|Position of the previous notification (if
in force)
|11.90%
|N / A
|11.90%
|68 641 971
|8. Details notified of rresulting situation at the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachreviii
|A: Voting rights attached to the shares
|Class / type of
actions
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of votes rightsix
|% of right to vote
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B02QND93
|8,286,598
|N / A
|12.07%
|N / A
|TOTAL 8. A
|8,286,598
|12.07%
|B 1: Financial instruments according to art. 13 (1) (a) of directive 2004/109 / CE (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of funding instrument
|Expiry
WhicheX
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of votes rights that can be acquired if the the instrument is
exercisecise /converted.
|% of votes rights
|TOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect according to art. 13 (1) (b) of directive 2004/109 / CE (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of funding instrument
|Expiry
WhicheX
|Exercise/
Conversion period XI
|Physical or cash
settlerstxii
|Number of votes rights
|% of votes rights
|TOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an X)
|The person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural or legal person and does not control any other company directly or indirectly holding an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and / or
the financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the natural or legal person having final controlxiv (please add additional lines if necessary)
|X
|Last namexv
|% of voting rights if it is equal to or greater than the notification threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it is equal to or greater than the notification threshold
|Total of both if equal to or greater than the notification threshold
|Liontrust Asset Management Group Plc
|Liontrust Investment Services Limited
|Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
|12.07%
|12.07%
|ten. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of representative
|N / A
|The number and% of voting rights held
|N / A
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|N / A
|11. Additional informationxvi
|PayPoint plc inquiries
Sarah Carne, General Secretary
(phone: +44 (0) 1707 600300)