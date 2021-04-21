TR-1

NOTIFICATION OF MAIN OPERATIONS
1a. Identity of the underlying issuer or issuer of existing shares on which voting rights are attaskreii:PAYPOINT PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is not in the UK transmitter (please mark with an X if applicable)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for notification (please tick the appropriate box (es) with an X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event modifying the distribution of voting rights
Other (Please specify)iii: Securities lendingX
3. Details of the person subject to notification The obligationnotiv
Last nameLIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
City and country of head office (if applicable)LONDON, ENGLAND
4. Full name of the shareholder (s) (if different from 3.)v
Last nameN / A
City and country of head office (if applicable)N / A
5. Date on which the threshold has been crossed where reachrewe:04/19/2021
6. Date the issuer was notified (DD / MM / YYYY):04/20/2021
7. Total positions of the person (s) subject to the notification obligation
% of the voting rights attached to the shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights via financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in% (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of the issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached12.07%N / A12.07%

68 656 907

Position of the previous notification (if
in force)		11.90%N / A11.90%68 641 971
8. Details notified of rresulting situation at the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachreviii
A: Voting rights attached to the shares
Class / type of
actions
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of votes rightsix% of right to vote
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 / CE) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02QND938,286,598N / A12.07%N / A
TOTAL 8. A8,286,59812.07%
B 1: Financial instruments according to art. 13 (1) (a) of directive 2004/109 / CE (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of funding instrumentExpiry
WhicheX		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of votes rights that can be acquired if the the instrument is
exercisecise /converted.		% of votes rights
TOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect according to art. 13 (1) (b) of directive 2004/109 / CE (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of funding instrumentExpiry
WhicheX		Exercise/
Conversion period XI		Physical or cash
settlerstxii		Number of votes rights % of votes rights
TOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an X)
The person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural or legal person and does not control any other company directly or indirectly holding an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and / or
the financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the natural or legal person having final controlxiv (please add additional lines if necessary)		X
Last namexv% of voting rights if it is equal to or greater than the notification threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it is equal to or greater than the notification thresholdTotal of both if equal to or greater than the notification threshold
Liontrust Asset Management Group Plc
Liontrust Investment Services Limited
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP12.07%12.07%
ten. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of representativeN / A
The number and% of voting rights heldN / A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN / A
11. Additional informationxvi
PayPoint plc inquiries
Sarah Carne, General Secretary
(phone: +44 (0) 1707 600300)